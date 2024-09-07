WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israelis rally for hostage swap as Netanyahu's government faces pressure
Thousands of protesters across Israel are calling for a hostage swap deal with Gaza factions, highlighting the urgency for an agreement as humanitarian conditions worsen in the region.
Demonstrators set a fire during an anti-government protest calling for action to secure the release of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, in front of the Israeli Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv on September 7, 2024. / Photo: AFP
September 7, 2024

Israeli protesters took to the streets on Saturday evening demanding a hostage swap deal with the Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Thousands of protesters gathered in several cities across Israel, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, as well as the Karkur Junction area near Haifa, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper added that the protesters chanted slogans, calling on Benjamin Netanyahu's government to immediately conclude a hostage swap deal with the Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Israel estimates that more than 100 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, some of whom would be dead.

Ceasefire talks

For months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to stop the war.

Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza has killed over 40,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,700 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.

SOURCE:AA
