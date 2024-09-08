WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria rocked by fuel tanker explosion, dozens found dead
Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene of the head-on collision between a fuel tanker and a truck in Niger state.
Lacking an efficient railway system, fatal truck accidents are common on Nigeria's major roads. / Photo: AP Archive
September 8, 2024

A fuel tanker collided head-on with another truck in Nigeria causing an explosion that killed at least 48 people, the country’s emergency response agency said.

The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in north-central Niger state, and at least 50 of them were burned alive, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said on Sunday.

Search and rescue operations were underway at the scene of the accident, Baba-Arab said.

Baba-Arab said initially that 30 bodies were found, but in a later statement said an additional 18 bodies of victims who were burned to death in the collision were found. He said the dead had been given a mass burial.

Fatal accidents

Mohammed Bago, governor of Niger state, said residents of the affected area should remain calm and asked road users to "always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property.”

With the absence of an efficient railway system to transport cargo, fatal truck accidents are common along most of the major roads in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

In 2020 alone, there were 1,531 gasoline tanker crashes resulting in 535 fatalities and 1,142 injuries, according to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps.

SOURCE:AP
