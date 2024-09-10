CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Death toll from Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam mounts, dozens still missing
A total of 127 people have been confirmed dead, and 54 others went missing due to the most powerful tropical storm of the year.
Death toll from Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam mounts, dozens still missing
Some 764 people were also injured due to the typhoon and flooding. / Photo: AP
September 10, 2024

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi rose to 127 in northern Vietnam after heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding, state media has reported.

A total of 127 people have been confirmed dead, and 54 others went missing due to the most powerful tropical storm of the year, Vietnam News reported on Tuesday, citing the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.

Some 764 people were also injured due to the typhoon and flooding.

The typhoon hit the northern Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, and Phu Tho provinces.

The mountainous region of Cao Bang reported the most fatalities and missing, totaling 19 dead and 36 still unlocated.

Among the casualties, at least 12 people died due to the storm, 72 from landslides and flash floods, six from floodwaters, and eight from the collapse of the Phong Chau Bridge in Phu Thọ on Monday.

The storm also led 85 boats to sink in Quang Ninh, damaging thousands of hectares of rice, crops, and fruit trees.

The flood also swept away 1,582 fish farming cages and killed 1,174 heads of livestock.

RelatedRace to rescue people trapped after deadly Typhoon Yagi

Thousands evacuated

The heavy rain has continued in different areas since early on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

The Vietnamese government has deployed thousands of military personnel to carry out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

More than 50,000 people from coastal cities have been evacuated due to the typhoon.

Typhoon Yagi, which struck the northern regions of the Philippines on Sept. 3, caused severe rain, flooding, and landslides, resulting in 20 deaths and 26 missing.

The typhoon, which hit China’s Hainan province on Sept. 7, led to the deaths of four people and injuries to 95 others.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us