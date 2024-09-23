Anonymous 64, an emerging hacker group from Taiwan, has quickly gained attention for a string of cyberattacks targeting key systems in China.

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) alleges that the group has infiltrated online platforms and spread anti-China propaganda across websites, outdoor screens, and even network TV stations.

The MSS claims that the group aimed to upload content that "denigrates the mainland’s political system and major policies."

Who is Anonymous 64?

The alleged Taiwanese hacking group, Anonymous 64, first gained visibility through social media, where it broadcasted anti-China content. The group has employed its 'X' account to broadcast photographs and screenshots of its operations.

In one video, a member of the hacker group appears wearing the iconic Guy Fawkes mask —a symbol commonly popularised by the global cyber activist Anonymous movement— and famously depicted in the graphic novel and film V for Vendetta.

Since its inception in mid-2023, the group has released numerous videos, including videos comparing President Xi Jinping to an emperor and marking politically sensitive anniversaries such as the Tiananmen Square protests​.

Beijing claims that the group is linked to Taiwan’s military cyber unit – Taiwan’s Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command – and accuses it of targeting critical sites in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau since the beginning of this year.

‘Allegations and rebuttals’

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) has accused Anonymous 64 of infiltrating key online platforms, including university websites and public screens, to broadcast politically charged content.

China believes that the operation is part of a broader strategy of cyber warfare aimed at disrupting mainland China’s stability​.

However, Taiwan has released a statement and denied any official connection to the group.

The Cyber Defense and Telecommunications Command of the Ministry of National Defense (ICEFCOM) explained that the Cyber War Unit “is only responsible for national information and cyber security defence tasks” and dismissed China’s accusations as “baseless,” asserting that the group has no relevance to the government.

At the same time, Taiwan has frequently reported cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns intended to destabilise its democratic governance in the past.

Conversely, China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, has intensified its military and political efforts over the past five years to assert dominance over the island.

China’s Ministry of State Security, in a blog post on its official WeChat account—the most popular social media platform in China—stated that its investigation found many of the websites Anonymous 64 allegedly accessed were either fake or had very little traffic.

The security ministry urged its citizens not to fall for rumours and to promptly report any cyberattacks or anti-China activities in its blog.

MSS also noted that the group had photoshopped images to fabricate the appearance of infiltrating university and media websites. Officials announced that they have opened a case against three members of Taiwan's cyber warfare unit.

"We advocate that netizens should not believe in or spread rumours and should promptly report cyberattacks or cases of anti-propaganda activity to the national security authorities," the ministry added in the post.

In response, Cyber Defense and Telecommunications Command of the MDN Taiwan stated that "The current enemy situation and cyber threats are severe,”

"The Chinese communist military and forces that coordinate with it continue to use aircraft, ships and cyber attacks to harass Taiwan and are the originators of undermining regional peace."

‘Future implications’

Paul Triolo, a global expert in technology policy, noted the possible broader implications of these developments for Taiwan's role in cyber engagements.

“Especially given its position in the tech supply chain, Taiwan's role in the cyber domain is only becoming more central,” Triolo tells TRT World.

“As the technology cold war heats up, Taiwan will continue to be a potential flashpoint,” the tech expert highlighted, underlining Taiwan’s growing significance in global cyberspace and security against China.