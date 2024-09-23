WORLD
3 MIN READ
US sending additional troops to Middle East as regional tensions rise
The decision comes in the wake of Israel's deadly strikes on Lebanon that have further stoked fears of regional escalation.
US sending additional troops to Middle East as regional tensions rise
US capabilities in Middle East  include the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, fighter aircraft and air defences. / Photo: AP
September 23, 2024

The United States is sending a small number of additional troops to the Middle East after Israel's deadly strikes on Lebanon, the Pentagon has said, declining to specify the precise number or mission of the deployed forces.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters.

After almost a year of war in Gaza, Israel is shifting its focus to its northern frontier.

Israel's military on Monday launched deadly strikes in Lebanon's south, eastern Beqaa valley and the northern region near Syria.

Experts question whether Iran would stay on the sidelines if Hezbollah's existence were threatened and say US troops could also find themselves targeted throughout the Middle East if a regional war breaks out.

RelatedIran's Pezeshkian calls Israel warmonger, seeks dialogue with West

Hezbollah's existence

That call for diplomacy has been underscored by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in daily calls with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In their call on Sunday, Austin suggested that no outside actors should intervene in the conflict.

"The Secretary made clear that the United States remains postured to protect US forces and personnel and determined to deter any regional actors from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"We have more capability in the region today than we did on April 14 when Iran conducted its drone and missile attack against Israel," Ryder said.

Those US capabilities include the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, fighter aircraft and air defences.

"So all of those forces combined provide us with the options to be able to protect our forces should they be attacked."

RelatedIsraeli strike reportedly targets Hezbollah's southern front commander
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us