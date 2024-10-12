Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza have blocked a section of the main Ayalon Street in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions.

Israeli Channel 12 reported on Saturday that the protesters, including families of the captives in Gaza, closed the main street and set it on fire.

The demonstrators also held signs bearing the names of 101 Israelis held in Gaza, calling on authorities to "take urgent steps to bring them back."

The families of the hostages accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “abandoning” their loved ones to keep his political position.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 101 hostages in Gaza out of at least 239 Israelis who were taken captive on October 7, 2023.

Some of the hostages were exchanged with Tel Aviv during a temporary ceasefire last November, while the Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced the death of dozens of others in Israeli air strikes.

Related Mass protest in Tel Aviv demands release of Gaza hostages, early elections

Truce talks

Indirect negotiations between Tel Aviv and Hamas, mediated by Egypt and Qatar with support from the US, have reached a critical stage, as Netanyahu continues its war on Gaza and insists on keeping control of key areas in the south and centre of the enclave, such as the Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors.

Hamas demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the unhindered return of displaced individuals.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 42,200 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,300 wounded, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.