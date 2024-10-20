Sunday, October 20, 2024

1800 GMT — An Israeli colonel was killed in combat in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said in a statement, as Hamas fighters attack invading Israeli troops in the besieged enclave.

Yedioth Ahronoth said he was the commander of Israel's 401st armoured brigade.

Hamas released on its official Telegram account footage of targeting an Israeli tank with heavy explosives using an unexploded Israeli missile. The resistance movement announced complex ambushes against the Israeli soldiers.

The group also announced that its fighters infiltrated behind the army's gatherings and attacked two armoured personnel carriers with explosives and shells, killing and wounding many of them.

Hamas added that its fighters also targeted a Merkava tank near the Saftawi junction in the Jabalia refugee camp.

1600 GMT — 3 killed as Israeli warplanes hit car in northern Gaza

Three people were killed when an Israeli fighter jet struck a car in the northern Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, a medical source said.

The strike targeted the car in an area designated by the Israeli army as a “safe zone” for civilians in the city’s western part, witnesses said.

The attack came hours after at least 87 people were killed and 40 others injured in an Israeli air strike late Saturday that destroyed an entire residential block in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

1530 GMT — Deaths reported as Israeli army shells Palestinian shelters in northern Gaza

Fatalities were reported in Israeli artillery shelling targeting a school and clinic sheltering displaced civilians in the northern Gaza city of Jabalia, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces shelled the Abu Hussein School and Al-Fakhoura Clinic, both run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UN RWA) in Jabalia, witnesses said.

The attack came hours after at least 87 people were killed and 40 others injured in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed entire residential block in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

1400 GMT — Israel pushing Palestinians in northern Gaza to 'certain death'

Israel is pushing Palestinians in northern Gaza to “certain death” amid its deadly offensive and siege on the area, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned.

“The occupation army is forcing residents of northern Gaza to either flee under bombardment or face killing, in what resembles a circle of certain death,” the ministry said in a statement.

"Genocide is unfolding in northern Gaza in its clearest form, in full view of the world, marked by siege, starvation, forced displacement, destruction of buildings, aerial bombardment, targeting of health centres, and mass killings,” the ministry added.

The ministry said the failure of the international community to stop this “war of extermination has emboldened Israel to continue its deadly campaign.”

The Israeli army has pressed ahead with a massive offensive, now in its 16th day, in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege on the area.

1315 GMT — 3 Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

Three Lebanese soldiers were killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, according to the military.

The army said Israeli forces targeted a military vehicle on a highway between Ain Ebel and Hanin in Bint Jbeil city.

1255 GMT — 11 killed in Israeli air strikes targeting southern Lebanon

At least 11 people were killed when Israeli air strikes targeted several areas in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

Four people were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting the Kassar Zaatar neighbourhood of the city of Nabatieh.

Two others were killed and several others were injured in another air strike targeting a house in Burj Rahhal town in Tyre district.

1253 GMT — US concerned over safety of employees held by Houthis in Yemen

The US Embassy in Yemen voiced concerns on Sunday over the safety of its employees held by the Houthi group.

“It’s been 3 years since the Houthis unlawfully detained US government local staff,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Several of our Yemeni colleagues may now face prosecution on false charges. We fear for their safety—and will not rest until these individuals and all detained UN, NGO, and diplomatic staff are released,” it added.

1245 GMT — Jordan condemns Israel’s violation of international law after deadly strike in Gaza’s Beit Lahia

Jordan condemned a deadly Israeli air strike that killed at least 87 people in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia.

Israeli warplanes carried out deadly air strikes on the city late Saturday, destroying an entire residential block.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry reiterated its absolute rejection of Israel’s “ongoing violations of international humanitarian law and all human values and principles.”

0940 GMT — Israel kills 87 in Gaza's Beit Lahia as death toll tops 42,600

The death toll from an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia has mounted to 87, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that more than 40 other people have been also wounded, including some in critical condition.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel's military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 42,603 Palestinians and wounded 99,795, the ministry added.

The toll did not incorporate the strike that killed dozens overnight, AFP has reported citing rescuers.

1051 GMT — UN condemns Israeli air strikes in Gaza's Beit Lahiya

UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland has condemned Israeli air strikes in Gaza's Beit Lahiya a day earlier that have killed dozens, and he called for an end to attacks on civilians and urged that displaced Palestinians be protected.

0843 GMT — TwoOxfam aid workers killed in Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza

Two aid workers with British aid group Oxfam have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Jabalia in northern Gaza, the group has said.

“Oxfam mourns the tragic loss of our partners at Juzoor, Dr Ahmad al Najar and midwife Laila Jneid, killed by Israeli air strikes on Jabalia,” the humanitarian organization said in a statement on X late Saturday.

It said the two workers were providing lifesaving health care in Gaza.

“Attacking aid workers is a war crime,” Oxfam said, renewing its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

0834 GMT — At least three killed as Israeli warplanes strike home in northern Gaza

At least three Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike in Jabalia in northern Gaza, a medical source said.

Eyewitnesses said the strike targeted a home in the Jabalia refugee camp.

According to the source, ambulance crews were unable to reach the site to evacuate the victims due to direct Israeli attacks against them.

08011 GMT — Lebanon state media says Israel hits dozens of southern locations

Israel struck dozens of south Lebanon villages and towns overnight and targeted Nabatiyeh city for a third time this week, Lebanese state media has said.

"Warplanes struck... the city of Nabatiyeh seven times" including on an inhabited building, with rescuers still looking for survivors under the rubble, the official National News Agency said.

0752 GMT — UN peacekeeping forces centres in southern Lebanon sound level 3 danger sirens

Sirens signaling a level 3 danger, indicating severe risk, were sounded inside the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) centers in the town of Maarakeh, Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the warning was issued as tensions in the area remain high amid ongoing clashes and cross-border hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

UNIFIL personnel and local residents have been heightened alert as the security situation in southern Lebanon continues to deteriorate.

0741 GMT — Israel bombs Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza

The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia came under direct attack by Israeli forces, as heavy bombardment continues across northern Gaza, an official has said.

Hossam Abu Safiya, the hospital’s director, confirmed in a statement that Israeli strikes have damaged the hospital's water tanks and electricity grid, severely disrupting medical services.

The area surrounding the hospital has been subjected to intense bombing and gunfire for several hours, placing patients and medical staff in grave danger, he added.

0727 GMT — Israeli military claims it attacked Hezbollah's intelligence HQ in Beirut

Israel has claimed that its air force had attacked Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters and an underground workshop for the production of weapons in Beirut.

0708 GMT — At least 11 killed in Israeli air strikes targeting southern Lebanon

At least 11 people were killed and several others injured when Israeli air strikes targeted several areas in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

0608 GMT — Israeli strikes on Beirut after evacuation warning: state media

Two Israeli air strikes have targeted south Beirut after the Israeli army warned civilians to evacuate the stronghold of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, state media said.

"Enemy (Israeli) airplanes carried out two strikes this morning on Beirut's southern suburbs, one of them hitting a residential building in Haret Hreik" near a mosque and a hospital, the National News Agency reported.

2301 GMT —At least 7 killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched intense strikes on 24 towns in Lebanon that killed at least seven people, including a mayor and a paramedic, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

At least 21 others were injured.

The strikes in southern Lebanon targeted the districts of Tyre and Jezzine, Nabatiyeh, Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun and Hasbaiyya.

In the east, air strikes targeted the Baalbek and western Bekaa. In central Lebanon, they focused on the Aalay district in Mount Lebanon.

In the south, Israel targeted the towns of Deir Qanoon Ras al-Ain, Sarifa, Saliha, Zibqin, Marwhin, Bayt al-Sayyad, Jabal al-Botm, al-Rmadiyeh, Chamaa and al-Dahira in the Tyre district.

2246 GMT — Israeli army says it intercepted drones launched from Syria, east

The Israeli army said it intercepted two drones — one launched from Syria and the other from the east.

The army said it "intercepted a drone in the Golan Heights that was launched from Syria".

In a separate statement, it said that "the air force intercepted a drone heading toward the city of Eilat in the south before it crossed into Israeli territory."

It did not specify the source of the drone that approached from the east.

2110 GMT — Netanyahu accuses 'Iranian proxies' for assassination attempt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused "Iranian proxies" of attempting to assassinate him and his wife, following a drone attack on his private residence.

"The agents of Iran who tried to assassinate me and my wife today made a bitter mistake," said Netanyahu, according to the Times of Israel.

The prime minister's office said the drone from Lebanon targeted Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea in northern Israel. It added that the premier and his family were not home at the time of the attack.

Israel has not immediately released details about damage from the attack, amid military and political censorship.

2059 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah strikes military bases, soldier gatherings in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah said it had targeted groups of soldiers in northern Israel and military sites near the border between the two countries with rockets and artillery.

Hezbollah said in a series of statements on Telegram that it fired rocket barrages at 15 gatherings of Israeli soldiers in settlements of Shlomi, Malakiya, Avivim, Abirim, Ayta Ash-Shaab, Beit Hillel , al-Marj, Zar’it, al-Bassa and Kfar Kila.

The group further said that it targeted military bases in Nasher area, east of Haifa, settlements in the Karyot region, and the cities of Safed, Rosh Pinna and Kiryat Shmona.

2046 GMT —Israeli strikes kill 73 Palestinians in Gaza's Beit Lahia

At least 73 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential block in Beit Lahia, a town in northern Gaza, according to Gaza Media Office.

Many remain trapped under the rubble, and officials fear the death toll will rise.

The attack comes amid a communications blackout in the area, with northern Gaza enduring a 16-day Israeli military siege. The siege has left residents cut off from food, water, medicine and essential services.

As rescue efforts continue, details of the attack are still emerging.

2020 GMT — Egyptian president urges immediate end to wars in Gaza, Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Saturday called for an immediate end to the fighting in Gaza and Lebanon, urging stronger efforts towards ceasefire and the exchange of hostages in Gaza.

His comments came in a meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives, led by Congressman Tom Cole, chair of the Appropriations Committee, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The meeting focused on regional conditions, with Sisi addressing the US delegation on restoring peace and stability in the region while avoiding the expansion of the current conflicts into a broader war.

For our live updates from Saturday, October 19, 2024, click here.