The cyber defence agency charged with keeping foreign actors from infiltrating Canada’s computer networks identified India as a cyber threat for the first time, according to a report.

“We assess that Indian state-sponsored cyber threat actors likely conduct cyber threat activity against Government of Canada networks for the purpose of espionage,” the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) said in its National Cyber Threat Assessment report on Wednesday.

The report also said that as a breakdown in Canada-India relations continues, India will step up its cyber threats after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked New Delhi to serious crimes against Sikh Canadians, the including murder.

“We judge that official bilateral relations between Canada and India will very likely drive Indian state-sponsored cyber threat activity against Canada,” the report said.

Caroline Xavier, CSE’s chief, laid out the threat at a press conference, the National Post reported.

“India is one of those emerging threats that we’ve seen,” she said. “As Canada and India potentially may have some tensions, it is possible that we may see India want to flex those cyber threat actions against Canadians.”

The report, issued every two years, also listed China, North Korea, Iran and Russia as bad actors dedicated to committing espionage against Canada.

While India is painted as a threat, the greatest danger to Canada’s cybersecurity is China, the report said.

The report also said that cyber-criminal activity is gaining steam that is linked to artificial intelligence.