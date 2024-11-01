Amid an atmosphere of solemn reverence, Türkiye hosted its 9th Annual International Quran Memorisation and Recitation Competition at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, showcasing talent and devotion from across the Muslim world.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the event with Dr Ali Erbas, head of Türkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet).

Muhammed Sizcan from Türkiye stood first in the recitation segment of the competition. Muaz Mahmud from Bangladesh won the memorisation competition held on October 30.

Sizcan said his connection to the Quran was cultivated at an early age.

“My first exposure to the Quran came from my father, who was a preacher,” he recalled.

“His dedication inspired my curiosity and passion for the sacred text,” said Sizcan, who was born in 1994 in Van.

Growing up surrounded by the recitations that filled his household, Sizcan’s path seemed almost preordained. By age six, he was calling the adhan and reading Quranic verses at the mosque where his father worked.

“By the time I was in first grade, I was calling the adhan and reading the Quran at the mosque where my father worked,” he said.

“We listened to renowned reciters from around the world,” he said. “I would wonder, ‘Could I ever recite like them?’ That dream motivated me—and Alhamdulillah, it’s now a reality.”

Sizcan has previously participated in Kuwait’s Quran contest in 2016, where he was among the top five. Competing in international competitions, he said, allowed him to meet fellow reciters, who become lifelong friends and an inspiration for each other.

Quranic recitation: more spiritual than just a skill

“Whenever I turn toward the Quran, God opens doors of mercy and blessings,” Sizcan tells TRT World.

"These events encourage young people to turn toward the Quran, to set goals, and to recite beautifully like the Hafizs and teachers they admire,” he added.

For Sizcan and others in his field, the art of Quranic recitation is more than a skill—it’s a deeply spiritual practice intertwined with tradition.

There are ten accepted styles of Qiraat in which the Quran may be recited. The common recitation in Türkiye is the “Hafs” narration, with Türkiye's own "Istanbul style" being a unique cultural tradition.

Muhammed Sizcan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to compete internationally, saying, “This year’s competition was a truly enriching experience, surrounded by the sound of the Quran in a warm and friendly environment.”

Peace in turbulent times

“Humanity stands shamed and at the brink of collapse,” said President Erdogan, as he reflected on the current trials facing the Islamic world, describing the challenges as a "test of existence."

In a world beset by crises, he urged Muslims to cling to “the Book of Allah and the rope of Allah,” calling for unity and resilience in turbulent times. He underscored the profound significance of the Quran for Muslims, quoting prophetic teachings about its divine rewards.

Turning his attention to Palestine, Erdogan denounced what he described as an “unrelenting tragedy” in regions affected by conflict, particularly by the ongoing Israeli war and blockade of Gaza.

In his address, Erbas expressed pride in the competition's participants, noting that 94 Quran memorisers from 54 countries had entered the preliminary round, with 41 advancing to the finals in the southeastern city of Sanlıurfa.