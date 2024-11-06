2200 GMT — US Vice President and defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris promised a peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump in her concession speech.

"We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," Harris said in a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington.

"I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."

2238 GMT — Obama congratulates Trump on election win over Harris

Former president Barack Obama congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, noting the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

"This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for," Obama said in a statement. "But living in a democracy is about recognising that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power."

1849 GMT — Harris calls Trump, concedes US presidential election

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump to congratulate him for winning the 2024 presidential election, one of her senior aides has said, following a bitter and contentious race.

Democrat Harris discussed with Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans, said the aide speaking on background, confirming that Harris will deliver remarks in Washington later on Wednesday.

1754 GMT — Donald Trump wins Michigan

Donald Trump has won Michigan, reclaiming the battleground state and its 15 electoral votes for the Republicans after Joe Biden flipped it in 2020 on his way to the White House.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by just over 10,000 votes, marking the first time a Republican presidential candidate had secured the state in nearly three decades.

Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, faced concerns that discontent among Democrats in metro Detroit over the Biden administration's handling of the Israeli war on Gaza could jeopardise her campaign.

1708 GMT — Harris to speak at 2100 GMT after election defeat

US Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks at 2100 GMT, the White House has said, in her first response to her election defeat by Donald Trump.

Harris, who will speak at Howard University in Washington, was soundly beaten by Trump despite most opinion polls suggesting a close race.

1517 GMT — Harris to phone Trump to concede defeat in election: Report

US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to call Donald Trump on Wednesday to concede defeat in the presidential election, NBC News has reported, citing two Harris aides.

President Joe Biden also plans to call Trump and will speak publicly about the election results, NBC News reported, citing a White House official.

1106 GMT — Trump elected 47th US President in historic comeback

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency, the AP news agency reported.

Trump is the first former president to return to power since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.

Even before his victory became official, the Republican nominee declared victory over Democratic challenger Kamala Harris.

"We've made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," Trump told jubilant supporters in Florida. "It's a political victory that our country has never seen before."

Thanking the American people for the "extraordinary honour of being elected 47th president”, Trump said: “This is a magnificent victory for the American people”.

Harris, who is yet to concede, did not speak to her supporters, who had gathered at her alma mater Howard University. Her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, briefly addressed the crowd after midnight, saying Harris would speak publicly on Wednesday.

Why does everyone, including TRT World, use AP projections?

TRT World is reporting the projections by The Associated Press, which is “calling” the US presidential race in some states where polls have just closed.

Instead of declaring winners in states that are “hotly contested”, the US news agency is calling only the “landslide” races.

The AP even calls the results when most votes are yet to be counted. Yet, its projections are universally considered to be spot on.

The AP says it considers multiple factors before declaring a winner, adding that it never declares the outcome in a competitive contest before enough votes are counted.

0512 GMT — Republicans take Senate control for first time in four years

Republicans seized control of the US Senate late Tuesday after flipping Democratic held seats, holding onto GOP incumbents and wresting away the majority for the first time in four years.

Democrats watched their efforts to salvage their slim majority slip out of reach as tallies rolled in across a map that favored Republicans.

0253 GMT — Sanders wins fourth Senate term representing Vermont

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent and progressive favorite, won reelection Tuesday to a fourth six-year term in the US Senate.

Sanders defeated Republican challenger Gerald Malloy, a US Army veteran and businessman.

The 83-year-old senator is a self-described democratic socialist who caucuses with the Democrats and twice came close to winning the presidential nomination.

In Texas, Republican Senator Ted Cruz also secured reelection, defeating the current Democratic Rep Colin Allred.

0049 GMT — Trump urges supporters on social media to 'stay in line'

Trump posted a clip on his social networks asking Republican voters to "stay in line".

"We're doing really well. If you're in line, stay in line," he says in the 13-second clip.

"Don't let them take you off that line." The clip was shared on various social networks.

2115 GMT — Silent pro-Palestine protests continue

TRT World's Zahra Yarali reports from Fairview, Virginia, about how pro-Palestine activists have made their presence felt by staging silent protests at various polling stations.

Activists gathered at five polling stations in the DMV area (DC, Maryland, Virginia) to call on voters to remember the Israeli genocide committed in Gaza before they cast their ballots.

Palestinian American activist Hazami Barmada and others wore paper tapes that read "democracy" on their mouths.

2050 GMT —'We're voting to show our power': Linda Sarsour urges Michigan's Muslims to make their voices heard

Sadiq S. Bhat reports from Michigan: Linda Sarsour, co-founder of MPower Action, the advocacy arm of MPower Change, told TRT World that Michigan's Muslim community is showing up at the polls to assert its political influence.

"We're voting because we want to show our political power," Sarsour said, underscoring the importance of a strong community turnout. She's not advising a vote for either Harris or Trump, emphasising that voters understand what each candidate represents, but stresses the importance of down-ballot issues where their voices could shape local change.

"That's where we must really demonstrate our political power."

Sarsour was candid about her disappointment with Kamala Harris's stance on Gaza, pointing out that simply pledging to "end the war" doesn’t clarify her political roadmap or provide a clear vision. "Harris should have been more transparent about her approach to Gaza," she added.

"We know who Trump is — and yes, some members of our community are voting for him. But at the end of it all, we as a community must come together and face the challenge ahead."

2049 GMT — A Maryland voter sees a 'free and fair' election

From Silver Spring city in Montgomery county of Maryland state, TRT World's Noureldein Ghanem reports that there are no long lines of voters and outside some polling stations, election workers are playing music to cheer up the mood.

Many people in the solid-blue state have thrown their weight behind Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

Outside a civic building in the county, government worker Maia Estes says that she is optimistic about Harris' victory.

"We're going to have Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as president and vice president. I feel optimistic about that, and I'm optimistic that this is going to be a free and fair election and that the voting process and everything we’re supposed to have under the Constitution is going to happen and work well."

Nearby, three pro-Palestine protesters, who refused to give their names, held signs that read: "Arms embargo now" and "Vote conscience. Genocide is never ok". They tell TRT World they are not telling voters who to vote for "but to remind them about what's happening in Gaza."

"We're here to raise awareness about what's happening in Gaza and to encourage people to vote their conscience rather than vote out of fear… We just want to encourage people to think about what’s happening and the need for an arms embargo (on Israel) now," one of them says.

2018 GMT —'It's getting harder to get by,' a voter tells TRT World

TRT World's Sadiq Bhat reports from Dearborn, Michigan, about the aspirations of the voters and what is driving them to the voting booths.

"I'm not the kind of guy who votes every election," said Evan Reed, a 36-year-old auto worker from Detroit. "But this year? I felt like I didn't have a choice. It's getting harder and harder to get by — healthcare's a mess, and there's no guarantee my job will be here next year. "

Inflation has resurged under the Biden-Harris term with experts referring to it as the "biggest economic story".

Inflation remained remarkably subdued under Barack Obama, a trend that continued throughout Trump’s four years in the White house. It ranged between 2.9 percent in June 2018 and 0.2 percent in May 2020.

"My dad, he used to say that a good job meant you could build a life, buy a house, have something to show for your work," said Reed.

"Now, I'm just trying to make sure my kids have something better than just scraping by. I want leaders who remember what it's like to be in our shoes, who'll look out for regular folks, not just big business."

1840 GMT — Man arrested for making threats at polling station in New York’s Fowler town

A man was arrested after making violent threats at a polling station in the town of Fowler, New York.

"An investigation determined a male who is a convicted felon attempted to vote, and his status indicated he was not re-registered since being released from prison," noted a statement by the state police, adding that the man became angry and began to make "threatening remarks such as burning the place down and returning with a firearm.''

''The police launched a search for the man, who fled the scene but was shortly apprehended.'' the statement said, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

1813 GMT — Voting hours extended in Pennsylvania County hit by software glitch

A Pennsylvania court approved a request to extend voting hours in a strongly pro-Trump county after voting machines in the key swing state experienced an Election Day software glitch.

The ruling means the polls will stay open for an additional two hours in a county that broke roughly 70 percent to 30 percent in favour of Trump in 2020, in a pivotal state that could decide the outcome of this year's presidential race between Trump and his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

The case was brought by the local board of elections, who said a "software malfunction" at electronic voting machines had "prevented voters from scanning their completed ballots," according to court documents filed Tuesday.

In response, the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas ordered that voting hours be extended from 8 pm to 10 pm local time (0300 GMT).

1800 GMT — An afternoon of brisk voting in Dearborn, Michigan

By early afternoon in Dearborn, Michigan, lines at the polls have kept moving steadily, and there’s an energy in the air that feels different.

Hassan and Bilal, two young Arab American residents, have just voted, and they shared with TRT World why this election feels personal.

They’re hoping their votes will count toward something bigger, especially with Israel's war in Gaza weighing heavily on their minds.

They didn’t say who they voted for, but their determination says it all; they’re here to make their voices matter. The atmosphere at Dearborn’s polling stations has been electric, with every vote cast feeling like a statement.

For many voters here, this election feels like a chance to stand up for something real. By the end of the day, the impact of Dearborn’s turnout may be more than just numbers—it could be a powerful reminder of how much a single vote can mean.

1702 GMT — Donald Trump casts his ballot in Florida

US Republican presidential contender Donald Trump cast his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Trump said he is "very confident" he will win the election."

"I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three. We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one but something happened. I would say this is the best campaign we’ve run," he said, standing next to his wife, Melania Trump.

He said he would concede defeat "if it's a fair election".

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris voted by mail ahead of Election Day to demonstrate one of the many modes of voting, according to her campaign staffers. She is expected to spend election night at Howard University, a historically Black university in Washington DC where she studied political science and economics as an undergrad student. President Biden also voted in-person in Delaware on October 28. Tim Walz, Harris’s running mate, also voted on October 23 in Minnesota.

1730 GMT — US capital voters apprehensive about outcome

In Washington, DC, TRT World's Baba Umar said voting is going on smoothly in many polling stations but many voters are apprehensive about the outcome because both Trump and Harris are neck and neck.

Umar said some voters are still undecided and are waiting till evening to make a choice.

Outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, which has been turned into a polling station, Tiara, a 32-year-old single mother, has come with her three children to vote for Harris.

"Harris is a safer choice against a lot of things that Trump has warned against, especially for my son, he has autism and Trump is against children with disability.

Harris has a way better plans for us she will make living a lot easier for us," the Black woman told TRT World.

1701 GMT — Biden is laying low at the White House on Election Day

US President Joe Biden has no public appearances on his schedule and his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, won’t be holding her typical daily briefing.

1641 GMT — Harris urges Americans to 'get out and vote'

Kamala Harris urged Americans to "get out and vote" on Election Day, particularly in battleground states, as her White House duel with Trump reached its climax.

"We've got to get it done. Today is voting day, and people need to get out and be active," she said on Atlanta station WVEE-FM.

1505 GMT — Harris campaign stresses patience as votes are tallied

The seven battleground states have varying rules on when votes are counted, so it is expected to take some time before all votes are tallied in the key states that are expected to decide the razor-tight race.

“We’re going to be patient,” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC.

“We’re going to be very focused on what’s happening in the early part of the night. But we know some of our bigger battleground states are not going to be fully tallied until later in the night or early in the morning."

O’Malley Dillon was hopeful that early turnout in Georgia and North Carolina was a positive sign for the Harris campaign.

1455 GMT — Vance casts his ballot in Ohio

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance voted in Cincinnati this morning.

“Look, I feel good. You never know until you know, but I feel good about this race,” Vance said after he and his wife cast their ballots.

Vance said he would depart for Palm Beach, Florida, later today to be with Donald Trump as results come in.

1329 GMT — DC braces for potential election-related violence

Businesses around the White House continued to board up windows and erect temporary fencing, precautions being taken amid worries that Election Day — and the days ahead — could lead to unrest.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says the police department is also stepping up its presence in commercial districts in all eight wards of the city.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith at a news conference also sought to assure the city’s residents that her department is prepared for whatever Election Day might bring.

"Our team has been fully engaged and vigilant," she said. "We are the best in the country at what we do, and we will keep working around the clock to keep Washington, DC, safe and keep our residents safe."

1325 GMT — Most Florida voters cast their ballot before Election Day

When polls opened at 7 am local time in Florida, a majority of the state’s registered voters had already cast a ballot early — including voting by mail and early in-person voting, according to an analysis of state data by the University of Florida Election Lab.

Of those who waited to vote on Election Day, many were getting their civic duty out of the way early, according to elections officials.

In Orange County, home to the city of Orlando, more than 4,700 people voted in the first 20 minutes of polls being open, according to a social media post by the county elections supervisor’s office.

1323 GMT — DNC rolls out Election Day ads to boost voter turnout

The Democratic National Convention has launched an Election Day persuasion campaign urging people to vote.

It includes more than 100 new billboards in battleground states, including 34 in Pennsylvania and 32 in Nevada, and 300 digital kiosks targeting college campuses in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

In Pennsylvania, voters will see the ads in more than 1,700 convenience stores.

1315 GMT — Over 4 million voters in Georgia cast early votes

The early turnout in Georgia, which has flipped between the Republican and Democratic nominees in the previous two presidential elections, has been so robust — over 4 million voters — that a top official in the secretary of state's office said the big day could look like a "ghost town" at the polls.

As of Monday, Associated Press tracking of advance voting nationwide showed roughly 82 million ballots already cast — slightly more than half the total number of votes in the presidential election four years earlier.

1100 GMT — Polls open in eight US states

Eight states from the eastern US have opened polling stations, including those in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire and Virginia.

New Hampshire's township of Dixville Notch voted at midnight, continuing a long-standing tradition while splitting the six votes evenly, resulting in a tie.

The midnight voting tradition is believed to have originated to allow railway workers to cast their votes, as their work schedules prevented them from doing so during regular hours.

Almost all polling stations in Maine opened on time, though several municipalities with fewer than 500 residents may open later.

In states such as Indiana and Kentucky, polls have begun opening. However, some regions in these states will not open until 7 am.

1000 GMT — Vermont becomes first US state to open polls

Americans begin voting in parts of Vermont, the US state bordering Canada, at 5 am local time.

Polls in different towns of the state open from 5 am to as late as 10 am.

The tiny New Hampshire resort town has a tradition dating back to 1960 of being the first in the nation to complete in-person voting.

The town’s six voters began casting their ballots on the stroke of midnight Tuesday and the vote count was complete 15 minutes later.