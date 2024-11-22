Friday, November 22, 2024

1828 GMT — At least 59 more people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll since October last year to 3,642, the Lebanese Health Ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry added that 112 more people were also wounded, bringing the total number of injuries to 15,356 since October 2023.

More updates 👇

1904 GMT — Israel encourages settlers 'to commit terrorism': Palestine

Palestinian Authority has said that Israel is encouraging "extremist settlers to commit terrorism" in the occupied territories.

1845 GMT — Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon kills two: report

An Israeli air strike on a motorcycle in the town of Tour in Lebanon's Tyre district has killed two people, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

The agency reported that the air strike resulted in “the martyrdom of two individuals,” but their identities have not been disclosed.

1752 GMT — WHO chief expresses 'deep concern' after Israeli air strikes on Gaza

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed "deep concern" over the drone attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, which occurred last night.

The "WHO is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of 80 patients, including 8 in the intensive care unit, and staff inside the hospital," he said on X.

"The attack caused damage to the electricity generator on which the entire hospital relies, leaving the oxygen system out of service," he added.

1741 GMT — Spain's premier discusses Gaza, Lebanon with Qatari emir, Egyptian president

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has held phone conversations with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to address the critical situation caused by Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

"In light of the gravity of the situation in Gaza and Lebanon, I spoke with the Emir of Qatar and the President of Egypt. Both have demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing regional tensions, and I reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to peace and stability in the region," Sanchez said on X.

Emphasising the necessity of a ceasefire in Gaza to reduce tensions, Sanchez added: "We must continue supporting the two-state solution as the only viable path to peace in the Middle East. In this mission, Euro-Arab cooperation is crucial."

1709 GMT —UN warns of famine risk amid severe flour shortage in Gaza

Amid the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, Palestinians continue to face severe food shortages, particularly of flour, raising international alarm over the risk of impending famine.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said only seven of the 19 bakeries supported by humanitarian partners in Gaza remain operational. He said that Israel’s blockade is preventing the delivery of necessary materials, leaving most bakeries unable to operate.

Palestinians say they are experiencing a deliberate and systematic starvation policy by Israel due to its refusal of humanitarian aid entry into Gaza.

Throughout the course of the Israeli war on Gaza since October last year, several international and UN groups called on Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid entry into Gaza in order to avoid a famine.

1536 GMT — Yemen's Houthis target Israeli air base

The Yemeni Houthi group said that it launched a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Nevatim Air Base in Israel's southern Negev region.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree stated in a recorded address that the operation involved a "Palestine 2" hypersonic missile, which he claimed successfully hit its target.

"Our operations will not cease until the aggression stops, the blockade on Gaza is lifted, and the attacks on Lebanon end," he added. This marks the second time this month the Houthis claimed to have targeted the Nevatim Air Base, with a similar strike reported on Nov. 8.

As of yet, Israel has not issued a comment on the Houthi statement.

1532 GMT — UN warns some who fled to Syria risking lives to return to Lebanon

The United Nations voiced concern that conditions were so dire in Syria that some Lebanese residents who had fled there seeking refuge from the Israel-Hezbollah war were opting to return to Lebanon.

There are "Lebanese families who are beginning to take the very difficult and potentially life-threatening decision to return to Lebanon", said Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, the United Nations refugee agency's representative in Syria.

"These are very, very small numbers, but for us, even small numbers are worrying signals," he told reporters in Geneva via video link from the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The UNHCR estimates that around 560,000 people have fled into Syria from neighbouring Lebanon since late September when months of cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah over the war in Gaza escalated into all-out war.

Lebanese authorities put the number even higher, at more than 610,000.

1453 GMT — ICC warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant a 'monumental victory': Malaysian PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as a "monumental victory."

The decision "marks a monumental victory for all who champion justice and humanity," the premier said after Friday prayers in Putrajaya. He said the decision would alleviate the suffering of the people in Palestine.

The premier described the decision as reasonable, saying it was based on the law and evidence of oppression, cruelty and killings. He said if Netanyahu makes any visits abroad, he should be arrested.

1446 GMT — Lebanon hails ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

Lebanon praised the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

On Thursday, the Hague-based court announced the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant earlier in the day "for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024," when ICC prosecutor Karim Khan sought the warrants.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said in response to the ICC decision in a statement that it reaffirms international legitimacy, the principles of justice, and adherence to international humanitarian law.

1425 GMT — Death toll from latest Israeli strikes across Gaza rises to 32

The death toll from the Israeli attacks on the shelters and homes in Gaza has risen to 32.

A medical source at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza told Anadolu that eight fatalities and multiple injuries were reported following an Israeli air strike on a home in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

The rest of the fatalities were reported from different parts of the besieged enclave.

1356 GMT — UN rapporteur on Palestine hopes ICC arrest warrants beginning of 'long but not slow' process of accountability

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine said that she hopes the International Criminal Court's (ICC) landmark arrest warrants for Israel’s premier and former defence minister are the beginning of accountability.

"Despite all the limitations of the international justice system, which has reacted very late and still very late and very limited, this is such a historical day for the Palestinian people," Francesca Albanese told Anadolu.

The ICC's decision, she said, addresses "two of the major responsible, two of the major architects of the crimes that have been executed against the Palestinians is just the beginning of, I hope, a long but not slow process of accountability."

"May this be followed by full cooperation from member states," she said and also warned, "If the system is not respected, it will fall and will fall on our heads."

1353 GMT — Knesset member slams defence minister's decision to suspend administrative arrest for illegal settlers

Israeli leftist group Peace Now and Arab Knesset member Ahmad Tibi strongly condemned Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's decision to suspend the administrative detention orders against illegal Israeli settlers, calling it "support for Jewish terrorism."

Peace Now, which monitors and opposes Israeli settlement activities in the occupied territories, stated in a post on X: "The cancellation of administrative detention orders for settlers alone is a cynical and reckless move that whitewashes and normalises the rise of Jewish terrorism under the cover of war."

Tibi said, "This is effectively a formal approval from the defence minister for Jewish terrorism... This is a government of terrorism supporters."

1244 GMT —Israeli strikes target medics in southern Lebanon, five killed

Five medics have been killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The ministry said three medics were killed and three others were wounded when they were targeted in an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese town of Qotrani.

An earlier Israeli strike on a vehicle had killed two medics in the southern Lebanese town of Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain, the ministry had said.

1234 GMT — Four Italian soldiers injured in strike at UNIFIL base in Lebanon, govt sources say

Four Italian soldiers were injured in an attack at the headquarters of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in Shama, southern Lebanon, two government sources said.

"Four Italian soldiers were slightly wounded, their lives are not in danger", one of the sources said adding that an investigation was underway.

The peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL is deployed in southern Lebanon to monitor the demarcation line with Israel, an area that has seen more than a year of hostilities between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

1118 GMT — Türkiye reaffirms support for Palestine's 'honourable resistance'

In a phone call, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz reiterated Türkiye’s steadfast support for the honourable resistance of the Palestinian people.

Yilmaz told Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa: "Under the leadership of our President Mr. (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, we will resolutely continue to fight Israel's crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine on international platforms and to support the honourable resistance of the Palestinian people."

Yilmaz said on X that the discussion with Mustafa — who is currently in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul — focused on the escalating situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

Yilmaz also highlighted Mustafa's gratitude for Türkiye's unwavering support, stating: "Mr. Mustafa expressed great appreciation for Türkiye’s support for Palestine’s just cause on all platforms."

1100 GMT — France dampens response to ICC Israel warrants, takes note of decision

France toned down its reaction to a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials saying it took note of the decision, which was not a ruling, just a formalisation of an accusation.

"France takes note of this decision. True to its long-standing commitment to supporting international justice, it reiterates its attachment to the independent work of the Court, in accordance with the Rome Statute," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said in a statement.

Lemoine on Thursday had said France's response would be in line with the principles of the Rome Statute but had declined to say whether Paris would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to France, saying it was legally complicated.

1055 GMT — Record aid worker deaths in 2024 in 'era of impunity': UN

More aid workers have been killed this year than in any year since tallies began, the UN humanitarian office said, with most of them killed in the Gaza conflict.

So far this year, there have been 281 aid worker victims, according to the Aid Worker Security database, which records incidents dating back to 1997. The previous record was 280 in 2023.

It showed 178 had been killed in the occupied Palestinian territories including Gaza this year which has been the deadliest conflict for the United Nations.

Meanwhile, nearly 230 health workers have been killed in Lebanon since the start of Israel's war in Gaza following the October 7 attacks last year, the World Health Organization said.

The UN health agency said that 226 health workers had been killed in Lebanon in the more than 13 months of cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah over the Gaza conflict, with nearly 70 percent of those deaths since the tensions escalated into all-out war in September.

1050 GMT — German position on weapons deliveries to Israel 'unchanged' after ICC warrants

The German government's position on delivering weapons to Israel is "unchanged" after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief, a spokesperson said.

"Arms deliveries to Israel are always subject to a case-by-case assessment, and that remains the case now," the spokesperson said. "Our attitude towards Israel remains unchanged."

0912 GMT — Time to enforce ICC warrants against 'bullies' — UN rapporteur

UN special rapporteur on the rights to food, Michael Fakhri, said it is time for the world to enforce the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

"The finding by the ICC that there are reasonable grounds that Netanyahu and Gallant are guilty of crimes against humanity and using starvation as a method of warfare reflects what we have all known for months."

The court said on Thursday it "found reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant bear criminal responsibility for "the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts".​​​​​​​

It also believes that both "bear criminal responsibility as civilian superiors for the war crime of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population".

0846 GMT — Israeli opposition leader accuses government of prolonging war

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of unnecessarily prolonging the war in Palestine's Gaza due to Netanyahu's political troubles.

In a post on X, Lapid said: "The current government is extending the war without reason due to the political issues facing the Prime Minister and the delusions of the far-right wing about annexation and returning to Gaza".

Lapid referred to Netanyahu's avoidance of appearing before court due to his involvement in a corruption trial, citing the ongoing war as a reason for his absence. He emphasised that "it is time for a political move, it is time for a new regional system."

0827 GMT — Lithuania says it will abide by ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Premier

Lithuania said it will abide by the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu as well as a former Israeli defence minister and a senior Hamas leader, local media reported.

"The Court's decisions are binding on member states. Once the court issues an arrest warrant, its execution is binding in all state parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC or those states or territories that accept the ICC’s jurisdiction," Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said in a commentary forwarded to the BNS news agency.

Lithuania has consistently supported and sustained the work of the ICC and respects its independence and impartiality, the ministry added.

0800 GMT — Israel imposing measures to obstruct aid to Gaza: Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has condemned Israel for implementing a series of measures aimed at obstructing humanitarian aid from reaching Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

"Israel is imposing measures to obstruct aid to the Palestinian people," Khalil Al-Hayya, the acting head of Hamas in Gaza, said in a press release.

"Israel allows only a meager number of trucks — fewer than 40 in the north and 60 in the south — and sometimes none at all," he said.

Before the war in October 2023, over 600 trucks of goods and food entered Gaza daily, according to Palestinian officials.

0753 GMT — China urges ICC to take 'objective' position after Netanyahu arrest warrant

China urged the International Criminal Court to remain objective and fair after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"China hopes the ICC will uphold an objective and just position (and) exercise its powers in accordance with the law," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular press conference in response to a question about the court's warrant for Netanyahu.

0753 GMT — UK home secretary avoids direct answer on arrest possibility for Netanyahu, Gallant after ICC warrants

The British home secretary failed to respond to give a direct answer to the question of whether the UK would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant if they stepped on British soil.

Responding to questions on Sky News, Yvette Cooper said: "That's not a matter for me as home secretary ... (but) the International Criminal Court (ICC) is, of course, independent, and we respect its independence and the role that it has to play.

"But in the overwhelming majority of international criminal court investigations, they never become a matter for either the British legal rule and law enforcement processes or for the British government, in any case ... there are proper processes that need to be followed, and therefore it wouldn't be appropriate for me to comment on those."

0739 GMT — Orban to invite Netanyahu in defiance of ICC arrest warrant

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, said he would invite Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to visit and defy an ICC arrest warrant.

"Later today, I will invite the Israeli Prime Minister, Mr. Netanyahu, to visit Hungary, where I will guarantee him, if he comes, that the judgment of the International Criminal Court will have no effect in Hungary, and that we will not follow its terms", Orban told state radio.

0736 GMT — Muslim bloc welcomes ICC arrest warrants for Israeli officials over Gaza war crimes

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In a statement late Thursday, the OIC described the move as "a crucial step toward ending decades of impunity enjoyed by Israeli officials" and "restoring confidence in international justice and accountability".

The organisation emphasised that the decision "represents a victory for international legitimacy and the rule of law".

0723 GMT — 21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

At least 21 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli air strikes targeting homes and makeshift shelters for displaced people across Gaza.

A medical source at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza told Anadolu that eight fatalities and multiple injuries were reported following an Israeli air strike on a home in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

Four more bodies and several injured individuals were pulled from the rubble when an Israeli air strike targeted a home in the same area, Gaza Civil Defence Forces confirmed.

In central Gaza, five Palestinians were killed and others injured in an air strike that hit a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to medical sources. Two more Palestinians were killed, and others injured, when an Israeli helicopter targeted a home in Deir Al Balah.

In southern Gaza, a woman and her daughter were killed when an Israeli helicopter struck a tent sheltering displaced people in the Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, according to medical sources.

0635 GMT — Israel issues evacuation orders in Beirut suburbs, southern Lebanon

The Israeli army issued fresh evacuation orders to residents in two areas of Beirut's southern suburbs and five villages in southern Lebanon.

In separate statements, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted maps highlighting targeted buildings and areas marked in red.

Adraee ordered residents in the southern suburbs of Beirut, specifically in the areas of Haret Hreik and Hadath, to vacate their buildings and neighbouring areas immediately.

0634 GMT — Australia backs ICC amid arrest warrants for Israeli premier, former defence minister

Australia cautiously backed the role of the International Criminal Court (ICC) but refused to directly refer to the arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

"Australia respects the independence of the ICC and its important role in upholding international law," said Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Calling on all parties to comply with international law, Wong added that Australia is "focused on working with countries that want peace to press for an urgently needed ceasefire".

0500 GMT — 'I agree with the decisions of the ICC': Bernie Sanders

US Senator Bernie Sanders backed a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) Thursday to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Sanders said in a statement that the ICC charges are "well-founded", emphasising the importance of the Geneva Conventions, which were created to protect civilians and prevent inhumane actions during war.

He said the ICC's charges against Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes like using starvation as a weapon and targeting civilians were justified. "If the world does not uphold international law, we will descend into further barbarism," he said. "I agree with the decisions of the ICC."

0158 GMT — Israel strikes kill 52 people in Lebanon

Israel has killed at least 52 people in ongoing indiscriminate strikes on Lebanon's east and south, Beirut said.

"Israeli enemy strikes that targeted the Baalbek district" in east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley left "40 dead and 52 wounded", a Health Ministry statement said, listing tolls for 10 different locations.

Lebanon's official National News Agencysaid a couple and their four children were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the village of Maqneh, while another couple and their young daughter were among 11 people killed in an Israeli raid on nearby Nabha.

The ministry also reported "seven dead and 24 wounded" in "Israeli enemy strikes" on south Lebanon's Nabatiyeh district, and "five dead and 26 wounded" in strikes elsewhere in south Lebanon.

2346 GMT — Biden calls ICC arrest warrant 'outrageous'

US President Joe Biden has called the International Criminal Court's move to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister "outrageous".

"The ICC issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous," said Biden in a statement.

"Let me be clear once again: whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security."

2203 GMT —90 killed within 24 hours in Israeli strikes on north Gaza

At least two Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes bombed a house in northern Gaza, raising the death toll in the besieged territory since Thursday morning to 90, according to medical sources.

The Israeli bombing targeted the Al-Dayah family home in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood, south of Gaza City, a Palestinian news outlet WAFA reported, adding that ambulance and rescue crews were still searching for missing people under the rubble.

A number of medical staff were also injured inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, some of whom were seriously injured, as a result of Israeli drones dropping bombs at the hospital yard.

A medical source at the hospital said that the drones bombed the electricity generator, causing significant damage, on which all hospital departments depend.

2200 GMT — Rashida Tlaib welcomes ICC warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has welcomed the "long overdue" decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for genocide-accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a statement, the Michigan Democrat said the warrants signal an end to the days of the Israeli government operating with impunity.

"Since this genocide began, the United States has provided more than $18 billion in weapons to the Israeli government," Tlaib said, adding the Biden administration "can no longer deny that those same US weapons have been used in countless war crimes," including the use of "starvation as a weapon of war."

"Our government must urgently end our complicity in these violations of human rights and international law," she said. "Netanyahu and Gallant must be arrested and brought before the ICC."

2140 GMT — Israeli soldier killed in northern Gaza

An Israeli soldier has been killed during clashes with resistance fighters in northern Gaza.

In a statement, Israeli army said that Staff Sergeant Ron Epshtein, 19, served in the Tzabar Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that Epshtein was killed during fighting in Jabaliya after an artillery shell hit a building.

The newspaper noted that Epshtein was the 29th soldier killed since the Israeli army launched its invasion, part of wider genocide, of northern Gaza.

The latest casualty raised the officially reported death toll of the Israeli military since October 7, last year to 804.

For our live updates from Thursday, November 21, 2024, click here.