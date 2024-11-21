Thursday, November 21, 2024

1848 GMT — At least 25 more people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon, bringing the overall death toll since October last year to 3,583, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry added that 121 others were also wounded, bringing the total number of injuries to 15,244 since October 2023.

1818 GMT — ICC arrest warrants ‘historic, fair’ for genocide victims in Gaza: Iraq

Iraqi government spokesperson Basim Al-Awadi said in a statement that “values the courageous and just stance taken by the International Criminal Court in issuing arrest warrants against the head of the Zionist entity's government and its former Defense Minister,”

"This historic decision affirms that no matter how much oppression persists and tries to prevail, justice and truth will confront it and prevent it from dominating the world,” he added.

Al-Awadi described the decision as "a vindication for the blood of the innocent and martyrs who perished during the criminal (genocidal) war waged by the Zionist entity for more than a year against Gaza and Lebanon."

1808 GMT — Israel kills at least 27, injures 10 in air strikes on eastern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 27 people and injured 10 in brutal attacks on six towns in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

Warplanes targeted Nabha, killing eight, and Makneh, where six fatalities were reported. In Flawiye, four were killed and three injured, according to a statement by the ministry.

Two additional strikes killed two people and injured three in Brital, while another in the town of Aamachki left two dead and as many wounded.

Lebanon’s official news agency, NNA, said an airstrike on Souaneh killed one person and injured two, while another attack on Younine claimed four lives.

The six fatalities in Makneh included a father, mother and their four children, according to the agency.

1748 GMT — Netanyahu would be arrested if he came to country: Italian official

Italy would have to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to the country, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said following the warrant issued International Criminal Court (ICC).

1615 GMT — At least 22 killed in fresh Israeli air strikes across Lebanon

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli strikes on several locations in the eastern Bekaa Valley killed 22 people, with state media reporting four family members killed in one village.

"Israeli enemy" strikes on five areas in the Baalbek region killed a total of 22 people, the ministry said in separate statements, with the National News Agency reporting that a strike on the village of Maqneh killed at least four members of the same family.

1545 GMT — Hezbollah carries out 7 attacks on Israeli troops in Lebanon

Hezbollah said it carried out seven attacks on Israeli soldiers in and near south Lebanon's Khiam, after official media said Israel troops were dynamiting homes and buildings in the town.

In seven separate statements, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted Israeli troops in and near Khiam, including with artillery, rockets and drones, as Lebanon's National News Agency said "the enemy army" was "blowing up homes and residential buildings during its incursion into the town".

1534 GMT — Netanyahu 'now officially a wanted man' after ICC warrant: Amnesty chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "now officially a wanted man" after the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for the Israeli leader and his former defence minister, Amnesty International said.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu is now officially a wanted man," said Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard. "ICC member states and the whole international community must stop at nothing until these individuals are brought to trial before the ICC's independent and impartial judges."

1520 GMT — Spain holds 1st talks with Palestinian govt since recognising state

The Spanish and Palestinian prime ministers signed four agreements at an intergovernmental meeting in Madrid, the first since Spain officially recognised the state of Palestine in May.

The gathering, held at Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's official residence, is a "symbol of Spain's commitment to the present and future of Palestine", the Spanish government said in a statement.

The aim is to "help promote Palestine's statehood at the international level" and encourage other nations to follow the example of Spain, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia, the statement added.

1519 GMT — ICC warrant against Netanyahu 'ignores' Israel's right to self-defence: Argentina

The International Criminal Court decision "ignores" their country's right to defend itself, Argentina's leader said.

Argentina "declares its deep disagreement" with the decision, which "ignores Israel's legitimate right to self-defence against the constant attacks by terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah," President Javier Milei said in a statement on the X social media network.

1328 GMT — UN, Palestinian envoy welcome ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu

The UN special rapporteur on Palestine called for a collective work "to keep the flame of accountability burning" over the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"As the int'l community braces for potential repercussions, we must work together to keep the flame of accountability burning bright," Francesca Albanese said on X.

Palestine's envoy Husam Zomot to the UK also welcomed the ICC arrest warrant, and called for the “full force of law” to be equally applied to “Israeli war criminals.”

"Let the full force of law be equally applied to Israeli war criminals, and not only for the last 412 days but for the last 28,000 days," he wrote on X, referring to the Nakba (“Catastrophe”) of 1948, the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians through their violent displacement and dispossession of their land, property, and belongings.

1254 GMT — Ready to act upon ICC arrest warrant for Israel's Netanyahu: Netherlands

The Netherlands is prepared to act upon the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Israel's Netanyahu if needed, Dutch news agency ANP reported, citing the country's foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp as its source.

1250 GMT — Hamas urges ICC to expand accountability to all Israeli leaders

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has welcomed the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

"We call on the International Criminal Court to expand the scope of accountability to all criminal occupation leaders," the group said in a statement.

1250 GMT — Hezbollah fired missiles at base near south Israel's Ashdod

Hezbollah said its fighters fired missiles at a military base near south Israel's Ashdod, the first time it has targeted so deep inside Israel in more than a year of hostilities.

Hezbollah fighters "targeted... for the first time, the Hatzor air base" east of the southern city, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Lebanon's southern border with Israel, "with a missile salvo", the Iran-backed group said in a statement.

1221 GMT –– Israeli army raids several areas in West Bank, arrests 12 Palestinians

The Israeli army raided several areas in the occupied West Bank, arresting at least 12 Palestinians, local media and witnesses said.

Five military vehicles pushed into the city of Tulkarem and blocked traffic in several streets, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli forces also staged military raids in the towns of Kafr al-Labad and Anabta near Tulkarem, witnesses said.

1150 GMT –– ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant

The International Criminal Court in The Hague said it had issued warrants for the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its former defence minister Yoav Gallant as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"The Chamber issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest," the statement said.

The move comes after the ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced on May 20, that he was seeking arrest warrants for alleged crimes connected to the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas and the Israeli military response in Gaza.

Israel has rejected the jurisdiction of the Hague-based court and denies war crimes in Gaza. Israel has said it killed Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, in air strike but Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this.

1148 GMT –– Israel rescuers say rocket fire from Lebanon kills one

Israeli first responders said rocket fire from Lebanon hit a playground in northern Israel, killing one man.

The Israeli military said that "approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon", where it has been at war with Hezbollah members for nearly two months.

Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom said a man in his 30s was killed in the coastal city of Nahariya, likely by shrapnel.

1133 GMT –– The death toll in Gaza from Israel's 13-month-old war on Gaza has surpassed 44,000

The Gaza Health Ministry said that more than half of the fatalities are women and children.

The Health Ministry said 44,056 people have been killed and 104,268 wounded since the start of the war. It has said the real toll is higher because thousands of bodies are buried under rubble or in areas that medics cannot access.

0811 GMT — Israeli strikes on Gaza killed over 100 in the past several hours

In the northern Gaza neighbourhood of Beit Lahia, near Kamal Adwan Hospital, at least five residential homes were destroyed in Israeli attacks targeting multiple families seeking shelter in the area.

"66 people reportedly killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Most of the victims are women and children. Most of those are children and women, at least 100 have been wounded in this latest attack by Israeli forces," he said.

In central Gaza, another Israeli strike killed 22 members of the Al-Arouqi family, including nine children, after hitting a residential area.

In Khan Younis, an attack on Al Mawasi claimed the lives of 10 men and three women, while another strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp resulted in additional casualties.

0640 GMT — Israeli strikes across Gaza kill 95 Palestinians overnight

Israel launched a series of attacks overnight in three areas north of Gaza continued until this morning. At least 95 people have been killed in less than 24 hours, according to Wafa news agency.

At least 66 people were killed in Beit Lahiya and dozens were wounded. In Sheikh Radian at least 22 people, including children, were killed in the air strikes and at least 7 people, including one child, were killed in Al-Mawasi.

0445 GMT — Israel targets buildings in new wave of Beirut strikes

Israeli forces unleashed three air strikes on Haret Hreik in the capital’s southern suburbs overnight, destroying a number of buildings, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) has said.

The new wave of Israeli attacks was followed by a series of bombardment in several areas of southern Lebanon.

At least five people were killed and 23 others wounded after Israel attacked Maarakeh on late Wednesday, NNA reported earlier.

Another nine were killed and 65 wounded in Tyre, it reported.

0415 GMT — Only seven bakeries are open in Palestine's Gaza: UN

Many bakeries in Gaza have shut down due to a lack of essential supplies needed to make bread, such as flour and fuel for baking, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric has said.

The remaining bakeries are also facing imminent closure, he added, noting that only seven bakeries in besieged Gaza are currently operational with support from humanitarian organisations.

"This comes at a time when parts of northern Gaza face an imminent risk of famine," Dujarric stated, highlighting a "stark increase" in severe hunger in central and southern Gaza.

0245 GMT — US Senate fails to pass trio of measures to block some offensive arms sales to Israel

The US Senate overwhelmingly has rejected evening a trio of resolutions that would have halted three offensive arms sales to Israel in response to ongoing "atrocities" being carried out in besieged Gaza.

The measures, known formally as joint resolutions of disapproval, were introduced by Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

They would have blocked a $774.1 million sale of 120mm tank rounds, $61.1 million in 120mm high-explosive mortar rounds, and $262 million in JDAM guidance kits.

0147 GMT — Israel kills young Palestinian, arrests three others in Nablus

Israeli forces shot and killed a young Palestinian during an early morning raid on the Al Ain refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

According to Palestine's official news agency, Wafa, the young Palestinian identified as Jihad Raafat Qatouni.

Sources said Israeli troops stormed the camp, firing live bullets that critically wounded Qatouni, who later succumbed to his wounds.

Wafa also reported that three other Palestinians were arrested during Israeli home raids.

2256 GMT — Israeli army withdraws from West Bank city of Jenin after 2-day incursion

The Israeli military withdrew from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp late Wednesday following a two-day incursion that left at least eight Palestinians dead and 19 injured and caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, according to local officials.

“The Israeli army has withdrawn from the entire city of Jenin and its camp,” Bashir Matahen, the director of public relations and media for Jenin municipality, told Anadolu.

He said dozens of homes were burned or destroyed and that four kilometres (2.48 miles) of roads and water and sewage infrastructure were demolished during the incursion.

2255 GMT — Israel strikes Palestinian house, killing three

Israel's deadly strike targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp area in central Gaza, where thousands are taking shelter, killing several Palestinians.

Wafa reported that Israeli aircraft targeted the house of the Al-Daalsa family in the camp, killing at least three people and wounding many others.

2245 GMT — Israel kills 66 Palestinians, wounds 100 in new Gaza massacre

Israel has killed at least 66 Palestinians and wounded another 100 in a new massacre at a residential area near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, local journalists and witnesses said.

"The horrific attack targeted several displaced families," Palestinian journalist Hossam Shabat reported, adding the bombing "wiped out entire families" including the families of Al-Madhoun, Khader, Abu Wadi, Shaqoura, and Nassar.

Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital told reporters that there were 200 people at the massacre site, with a large number of "martyrs, wounded and missing people" still under the rubble of the bombed homes.

He said medical staff were retrieving the wounded and the remains of those killed by Israel, adding the hospital lacks ambulances to transport the victims of Israeli massacre.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Arouqi family home in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood rose to 22, including 9 children, officials said.

2158 GMT — Hezbollah chief says truce in Netanyahu's hands

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has said his group submitted feedback on a US proposal to end Israel's invasion against Lebanon, noting that a deal now depends on the Israeli response and the "seriousness" of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been scuttling truce deals in Gaza for the last 13 months.

In a televised address, Qassem pointed to Hezbollah's resilience on the battlefield, saying the group is prepared to inflict heavy losses on the invading Israeli military. He also made it clear that Hezbollah is not suspending fighting while awaiting the outcome of negotiations.

"We received the negotiation paper, reviewed it thoroughly and offered our feedback," Qassem said, adding that Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri also had comments, which were aligned with Hezbollah's position.

"These comments were presented to US envoy Amos Hochstein and were discussed in detail."

Qassem emphasised that Hezbollah would refrain from discussing the specifics of the proposed agreement until the negotiations proceed calmly.

Concerns have emerged in Lebanon about potential Israeli demands, particularly concerning Israel's demand for freedom of movement for the Israeli army in Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar each said Israel sought to reserve the right to respond to any violations by Hezbollah under an emerging proposal, which would push the group's members and Israeli military out of a UN buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

2000 GMT — China's Xi calls for Gaza ceasefire

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a ceasefire in Gaza, as he visited Brazil's capital, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi expressed concerns about the spread of the conflict in Gaza, and "called for a ceasefire and an end to the war at an early date," the agency said, as he met with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

