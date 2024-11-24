More than 1,000 doctors and nurses have been killed in Israeli attacks in Palestine's Gaza since last year, local authorities have said.

“Over 310 other medical personnel were arrested, tortured, and executed in prisons,” the government media office in Gaza said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Israeli army also prevented the entry of medical supplies, health delegations, and hundreds of surgeons into Gaza,” it added.

The media office accused the Israeli army of systematically targeting hospitals as part of a plan to undermine the healthcare system in Gaza.

“Hospitals have been a declared target for the Israeli army, which bombed, besieged, and stormed them, killing doctors and nurses, injuring others after directly targeting them,” the statement said.

Genocidal war

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, was injured in an Israeli air strike on the facility and its surrounding area in northern Gaza on Saturday.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza following a Hamas operation last year, killing more than 44,200 people, most of them women and children, and wounding over 104,500.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labelling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.