The second edition of Banan, Saudi Arabia's International Handcrafts Week, is currently underway in Riyadh, featuring over 500 artisans from 25 countries.

Running until November 29 at Roshn Front, a business and leisure hub in the northern Sedra district, the exhibition highlights the country's commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship and fostering cultural exchange.

Artisans from China, Greece, Mexico, Oman and Jordan are among the exhibitors, showcasing diverse crafts such as textiles, pottery, metalwork and woodcarving.

The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, Saudi Arabia's leading institution for preserving and teaching heritage crafts, is hosting workshops on local traditions like Sadu weaving, offering visitors an interactive experience.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the event aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global cultural hub while creating economic opportunities for artisans.