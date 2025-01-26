WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jordan rejects relocation of Palestinians after Trump’s call
Jordan's rejection of resettlement “is steadfast and essential for achieving the stability and peace we all seek,” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.
Jordan rejects relocation of Palestinians after Trump’s call
"Our principles are clear, and Jordan’s steadfast position to uphold the Palestinians' presence on their land remains unchanged and will never change," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.  / Photo: AFP
January 26, 2025

Jordan reiterated its rejection of the resettlement of Palestinians on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump’s call to “clean out” Gaza.

"Our principles are clear, and Jordan’s steadfast position to uphold the Palestinians' presence on their land remains unchanged and will never change," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference in Amman with Sigrid Kaag, UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

Jordan's rejection of resettlement “is steadfast and essential for achieving the stability and peace we all seek,” he said.

"The solution to the Palestinian issue lies in Palestine; Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians,” Safadi added.

RelatedTrump proposes relocating Palestinians outside Gaza

Palestinians reject Trump’s plan

Palestinian resistance group Hamas also rejected Trump’s call for resettlement of Palestinians in Gaza to Jordan and Egypt.

"Our people, who have stood steadfast in the face of the most horrific acts of genocide in modern history perpetrated by the fascist Israeli occupation army…categorically reject any plans for their relocation or deportation from their land,” Hamas said in a statement.

The group called on the US administration "to abandon these proposals, which align with Israeli plans and clash with the rights and free will of our people."

It also demanded the US administration “to work to enable the Palestinian people to achieve their freedom and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Hamas also called on Washington to pressure Israel “to expedite mechanisms for rebuilding what was destroyed during its brutal war on Gaza and restoring normal life in the strip."

It also appealed to Arab and Islamic nations, particularly Egypt and Jordan, “to reaffirm their steadfast positions rejecting resettlement and deportation” and provide all forms of support to the Palestinian people.

Describing Gaza as a "demolition site," Trump called on Saturday to “just clear out” the Palestinian enclave and resettle Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt.

RelatedResistance groups slam Trump idea of relocating Palestinians
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us