CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
World's oldest iceberg to crash in  Antarctica
Experts say it now appears to be drifting toward South Georgia Island and could reach the island within weeks.
World's oldest iceberg to crash in  Antarctica
The iceberg broke free in 2020 and has since been traveling north. / Photo: AP
February 2, 2025

The world's largest and oldest iceberg is on a crash course with a remote island potentially putting wildlife in peril, Australian broadcaster SBS News reported Sunday.

The whopping chunk of ice, commonly known as a "megaberg," is drifting toward South Georgia, a British overseas territory in northern Antarctica.

The A-23-A iceberg which first broke away from the Antarctic shelf in the 1980s, is 40 meters tall and weighs an estimated 1 trillion tonnes, but what makes it remarkable, experts said, is how long it has survived.

Sue Cook, a glaciologist at the University of Tasmania, said with about 90 percent of the ice sitting underwater, the iceberg got stuck on the sea floor.

"So like a ship with a deep keel, if it gets into shallow waters, it can run aground on the ocean bed. And that happened with this iceberg for more than 30 years," she was quoted by SBS.

The iceberg broke free in 2020 and has since been traveling north.

Its journey has been delayed at times by ocean forces that kept the iceberg spinning in place for months at a time.

But experts said it now appears to be drifting toward South Georgia Island and could reach the island within weeks, though it is possible it may bypass it, according to Petra Heil, a sea ice scientist at the Australian Antarctic Division.

RelatedWorld’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica ice shelf

Abundance of wildlife

South Georgia Island is often referred to as the "Galapagos of the South" because of its rich abundance of wildlife.

Petra observed that if it is headed for the island, the iceberg will likely split before it reaches the shore.

"It's highly unlikely that a complete iceberg, the A-23-A will run aground on the island. It's more likely that the iceberg itself will ground near shore in shallow waters. And due to the stress of this grounding process, the iceberg is possibly breaking up into smaller fragments," she maintained.

Nonetheless, she warmed that the smaller pieces could still put wildlife under threat, blocking access to their crucial nesting and feeding grounds.

"They conceivably have the potential to block actual pathways of certain colonies or other nesting ground of penguins, seals, and other animals, especially those animals that rely on getting access to the sea for feeding," said Petra.

As a natural phenomenon, icebergs can be beneficial for the planet, releasing nutrients into the oceans, which are crucial to supporting marine life.

Scientists, however, warn that the huge glacial chunks of ice are melting and are being lost from Antarctica at an increasing rate, due to climate crisis.

RelatedTurkish Antarctic expedition braves harsh weather at Robert Island
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us