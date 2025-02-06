WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexico sends first of 10,000 troops to US border after Trump tariff threat
At least 1,650 troops were expected to be sent to Ciudad Juarez, making it the second biggest receiver of border reinforcements in the country.
Mexico sends first of 10,000 troops to US border after Trump tariff threat
Mexican National Guard members patrol along the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez / Photo: AP
February 6, 2025

A line of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks has rumbled along the border separating Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas, among the first of 10,000 troops Mexico has sent to its northern frontier following tariff threats by President Donald Trump.

Masked and armed National Guard members picked through brush running along the border barrier on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez on Wednesday, pulling out makeshift ladders and ropes tucked away in the trenches and pulling them onto trucks.

Patrols were also seen on other parts of the border near Tijuana.

It comes after a turbulent week along the border after Trump announced he would delay imposing crippling tariffs on Mexico for at least a month.

In exchange, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum promised she would send the country's National Guard to reinforce the border and crack down on fentanyl smuggling.

Trump has declared an emergency on the border despite migration levels and fentanyl overdoses significantly dipping over the past year.

The US said it would, in turn, do more to stop American guns from being trafficked into Mexico to fuel cartel violence, which has rippled to other parts of the country as criminal groups fight to control the lucrative migrant smuggling industry.

RelatedMexico takes defiant stance after Trump tariffs, Canada to file WTO claim

1,650 troops expected

On Tuesday, the first of those forces arrived in border cities, climbing out of government planes. Guard members in the Wednesday patrol confirmed that they were part of the new force.

At least 1,650 troops were expected to be sent to Ciudad Juarez, according to government figures, making it one of the biggest receivers of border reinforcements in the country, second only to Tijuana, where 1,949 are slated to be sent.

During Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip through Latin America — where migration was at the top of the agenda — the top American diplomat thanked the Mexican government for the forces, according to a statement by the Mexican government.

The negotiation by Sheinbaum was viewed by observers as a bit of shrewd political manoeuvring by the newly elected Mexican leader. Many had previously cast doubt that she'd be able to navigate Trump's presidency as effectively as her predecessor and ally, former president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us