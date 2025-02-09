WORLD
After Biden, Trump revokes security clearances for Blinken, Sullivan
The security clearance revocations include Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
In 2021, Biden revoked the security clearance for Trump, who was then a former president. / Photo: AA
February 9, 2025

President Donald Trump has revoked security clearances for Antony Blinken, the former secretary of state, and Jake Sullivan, the former national security adviser, White House officials said.

The move came on Saturday, a day after Trump said he had revoked the security clearance for his predecessor Joe Biden, stopping his access to daily intelligence briefings.

Trump also revoked security clearances for Biden's Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who helped coordinate the Department of Justice's response to the January 6, 2021, attacks by Trump supporters on the US Capitol, the officials said on Saturday.

They said Trump also removed the clearances of the New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom led cases against Trump.

Growing rift

While the revocations may not have immediate impacts, it is another sign of the growing rift in Washington. Former US presidents have traditionally received intelligence briefings so they can advise incumbent presidents on national security and foreign policy.

In 2021, Biden revoked the security clearance for Trump, who was then a former president.

Last month, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revoked the personal security detail and security clearance for Mark Milley, a retired Army general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Milley, who served as the top US military officer during some of Trump's first presidential term, became a leading critic of him after retiring as a four-star general in 2023 during Biden's administration.

Many of Biden's diplomats had worked with incoming Trump officials in the weeks before January 20, when Trump took office, on issues including Russia's war in Ukraine.

SOURCE:Reuters
