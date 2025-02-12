WORLD
2 MIN READ
Far-right Austrian party abandons talks to form coalition government
In a letter to President Alexander Van der Bellen, Herbert Kickl, head of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), accused the Austrian People's Party (OVP) for prioritising portfolios over other contentious issues.
Far-right Austrian party abandons talks to form coalition government
The leader of Austria's Freedom Party, Herbert Kickl, received a mandate to try to form a new government on Jan 6, 2025. / Photo: AP Archive
February 12, 2025

A far-right Austrian party leader declared the collapse of talks to form a government with a conservative party, telling the president in a letter that he had given up.

In a letter to Alexander Van der Bellen, Herbert Kickl, head of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), blamed the failure of talks with the Austrian People's Party (OVP) over cabinet portfolios.

The parties had been negotiating the formation of a new government for more than a month.

Kickl's press release included the letter he sent Wednesday criticizing the OVP for prioritising portfolios over other contentious issues, particularly the demand for the Finance and Defense ministries.

"Although we made many concessions to the OVP during the talks, the negotiations were ultimately unsuccessful, much to our regret," he said.

RelatedAustria embraces far-right party with Nazi roots, anti-Muslim stance

Kickl was tasked by Austria's federal president with forming a government in January after coalition talks between the OVP, the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO), and the liberal NEOS party failed.

The FPO emerged as the strongest party in last September’s parliamentary elections with 28.85 percent of the vote.

Nonetheless, Van der Bellen initially entrusted the formation of the government to former Federal Chancellor and OVP party leader Karl Nehammer.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us