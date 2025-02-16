Sunday, February 16, 2025

1802 GMT –– Special Israeli prison units raided a section of Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and assaulted detainees, a Palestinian media office said.

“Prisoners were beaten and sprayed with gas,” the Prisoners Media Office said in a statement. No details were yet available about injuries.

According to Palestinian human rights organisations, Israel is holding more than 10,000 Palestinians in its prisons.

1817 GMT –– Hezbollah chief says Israel must fully withdraw from Lebanon by February 18

The head of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said that Israeli troops must withdraw from Lebanese territory in full by a February 18 deadline, saying it had "no pretext" to maintain a military presence in any post in southern Lebanon.

Under a truce brokered by Washington in November, Israeli troops were granted 60 days to withdraw from southern Lebanon where they had waged a ground offensive against fighters from Iran-backed Hezbollah since early October.

That deadline was later extended to February 18, but Israel's military requested that it keep troops in five posts in southern Lebanon, sources said.

1817 GMT –– Palestine is at 'core of the Middle East issue,' as China stresses two-state solution for peace

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the fundamental solution to the Middle East issue lies in implementing the two-state solution.

Wang made these remarks during his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement.

“The humanitarian disaster in Gaza must be brought to an end as soon as possible,” Wang told his Israeli counterpart.

Pointing out that the Palestinian issue is at the “core of the Middle East issue,” Wang said the implementation of the two-state solution can solve the “Middle East issue” by enabling “peaceful coexistence” between Palestine and Israel and thus foster “friendly exchanges” between Arabs and Jews.

1816 GMT –– Netanyahu says Palestinians in Gaza should be given choice to leave

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Palestinians in Gaza should be given the choice to leave the enclave, if they wanted to.

Speaking at an event in Jerusalem, he said that US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza was "right on the dot".

1709 GMT –– Gaza reconstruction plan coordinated with Palestinians, Arabs, international community: Egypt

Egypt’s foreign minister said that a plan for Gaza reconstruction is being drafted in coordination with Palestinian and Arab sides and with international backing.

Badr Abdelatty made the remarks during a meeting in Cairo with a US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Vice Chair Darrell Issa.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Abdelatty outlined Egypt's “intensive efforts to develop a comprehensive, multi-phase plan for early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land.”

1649 GMT –– Israeli delegation to fly to Cairo to discuss Gaza deal, Netanyahu's office says

An Israeli negotiating team will fly to Cairo on Monday to discuss continuing the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

1614 GMT — Israeli PM to hold security cabinet meeting on phase two of Gaza truce

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a meeting of the security cabinet on Monday to discuss the second phase of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal, his office has said.

According to a statement, Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, about the meeting, which he will convene tomorrow "to discuss the second phase of the agreement."

1512 GMT — Gaza Health Ministry warns of oxygen shortage in hospitals

Gaza’s Health Ministry has warned of a severe oxygen shortage in hospitals across the enclave after the destruction of 10 power plants by Israel’s genocidal war.

“Many hospitals are unable to meet their oxygen needs,” the ministry said in a statement.

It warned that Israel’s refusal to allow access to oxygen generators in Gaza “will exacerbate the crisis to levels that threaten the lives of patients.”

According to figures released by Gaza’s government media office, 34 out of 38 hospitals in Gaza were destroyed by the Israeli army since October 7, 2023.

1454 GMT — Woman killed as Israeli forces open fire at Lebanese people returning south

A Lebanese woman was killed, and several others were wounded by Israeli army fire in southern Lebanon when Israeli forces opened fire towards residents trying to return to their areas in Houla town, according to the state news agency NNA.

The Israeli army also detained three civilians, the broadcaster said.

Following the attack, the Lebanese army urged residents to avoid returning to southern areas where Israeli army forces are still deployed.

1310 GMT — Egypt preparing ‘comprehensive’ plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi confirmed that his country is preparing a "comprehensive" plan to rebuild Gaza while "ensuring that its residents are not displaced from their land" during a meeting in Cairo with Ronald Lauder, the head of the World Jewish Congress.

Talks between Sisi and Lauder dwelt on ways to restore regional stability and Egypt’s efforts to implement a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, including the exchange of hostages and prisoners and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid to the enclave, a presidency statement said.

The Egyptian president also underlined the necessity for all parties "to act responsibly to maintain the ceasefire," warning that an expansion of the conflict "will harm all parties."

1246 GMT —13 Palestinians injured in Israeli raid in Nablus

At least 13 Palestinians were injured by Israeli army fire during a military raid in the Occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Cross Society. Three children and a 60-year-old man were among the victims.

The Health Ministry earlier said that seven people were hospitalised for medical attention, including two who sustained medium and serious injuries.

Witnesses said army forces raided the old town of Nablus early and besieged a house in the area amid gunfire. No details about the occupants of the house were yet available.

1241 GMT — Rubio, Netanyahu say Lebanon should 'take on and disarm Hezbollah'

Speaking at a press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu called for the full disarmament of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which fought a war with Israel last year.

“We agreed that the ayatollahs must not have nuclear weapons and also agreed that Iran's aggression in the region must be rolled back,” Netanyahu said.

Top US diplomat Rubio stressed that Washington also expects a "strong Lebanese state that can take on and disarm Hezbollah."

1230 GMT — Netanyahu vows to open 'gates of hell' in Gaza if all hostages not returned

Speaking alongside Rubio, Netanyahu also vowed to "open the gates of hell" in Gaza if all hostages held in the territory were not returned.

"We have a common strategy, and we can't always share the details of this strategy with the public, including when the gates of hell will be opened, as they surely will if all our hostages are not released until the last one," he said.

"We will eliminate Hamas's military capability and its political rule in Gaza," he added.

1155 GMT —Israel in full coordination with Trump on Gaza – Netanyahu

Israel and the United States are working in full cooperation on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that also covered Iran and the Lebanon ceasefire.

Thanking Rubio for "unequivocal backing" for Israel's policy in Gaza, Netanyahu said Israel and the United States under President Donald Trump shared a common strategy in the Palestinian enclave, where a fragile ceasefire is in effect between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of war.

"I want to assure everyone who's now listening to us, President Trump and I are working in full cooperation and coordination between us," he said.

1153 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 48,300 as more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved six more bodies from the rubble in Gaza over the last 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 up to 48,271, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that five injured people were also admitted to hospitals, bringing the number of injured in the Israeli onslaught to 111,693.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

0921 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to approve the entry of mobile homes and heavy equipment into Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement, Israeli media has said.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing an unnamed Israeli source, said Netanyahu rejected access to heavy machinery to clear the rubble of destroyed buildings in the enclave.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been left homeless after Israel’s deadly onslaught that has killed more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

Local Palestinian authorities have accused Israel of violating the humanitarian protocol of the Gaza ceasefire deal by denying access to relief materials, including tents and caravans for displaced civilians in Gaza.

0921 GMT — Israeli military chief to visit US February 17-20

The outgoing head of the Israeli military, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, will travel to the United States on an official visit from February 17-20, the Israeli military has said.

Halevi, who is due to step down on March 6, will meet senior US commanders "to discuss key strategic and operational issues," the statement said.

0810 GMT — Israel kills Palestinian police officers securing aid in Gaza

Three Palestinian police officers have been killed by Israeli shelling in Rafah in southern Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement, according to official Palestinian sources.

In a statement, The Interior Ministry in Gaza announced the casualties, noting that the officers were deployed to secure the entry of humanitarian aid in the Al-Shawka area, east of Rafah when they were targeted.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack and called on “mediators and the international community to pressure the (Israeli) occupation to halt its targeting of the police force, which is a civilian body responsible for maintaining public security and organising daily affairs.”

The Palestinian police officers were deployed to secure the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave as part of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

0533 GMT — Israeli assault continues in Tulkarem for 21st consecutive day

Israeli forces are continuing their offensive in the city of Tulkarem and its refugee camp for the 21st consecutive day, with an intensified assault on Nour Shams camp for the eighth straight day, Palestinian news agency Wafa has reported.

The attack has been marked by a complete siege, increased troop deployment, and widespread destruction.

According to Wafa, Israeli forces reinforced their presence in the city overnight, deploying additional troops and military vehicles while reconnaissance drones flew at low altitudes.

The forces have taken control of several homes in the eastern and northern neighbourhoods, particularly those near the Tulkarem refugee camp, converting them into military outposts after forcibly evacuating residents.

0152 GMT — Israel abducts 2 Palestinian children in West Bank raids

Israeli soldiers abducted two Palestinian children during raids conducted in various locations across the occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.

Ubade Gassan Azim and Zayd Nur Ferhat were detained in a raid on a village in Nablus.

Israeli forces also used sound bombs and tear gas during a raid in a town near the city of Hebron.

2240 GMT — Rubio arrives in Israel amid Gaza truce

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel on his first trip to the Middle East.

He was welcomed at the Ben Gurion International Airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who shared a photo on his X account.

The US diplomat will hold meetings on Sunday with top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Following his visit to Israel, Rubio will travel to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to meet senior officials to discuss cooperation, stability and peace in the region.

2127 GMT — Trump's statements led to captives' release — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the release of another three Israeli captives in Gaza was made possible by US President Donald Trump's "clear and direct" statements.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office claimed Hamas had attempted to breach the ceasefire agreement, "creating a false crisis with baseless allegations."

"We are working in full coordination with the United States to secure the swift return of all hostages — both the living and the fallen — and are fully prepared for the next steps, in every aspect," it added.

2110 GMT — Former negotiator says Israel missed two chances for Gaza truce

A former Israeli negotiator has said Israel missed two opportunities last year to secure a Gaza truce and hasten hostage releases, prompting a swift rebuttal from the premier's office.

"In my view, we missed two opportunities to sign an agreement... in March and July" last year, said Oren Setter, who resigned from the Israeli negotiating team in October, in remarks broadcast on Channel 12.

"We did not do everything we could to bring them back as quickly as possible."

