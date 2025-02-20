WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korea's Yoon appears in court for first criminal trial hearing
Security was heightened as a motorcade transporting Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court.
South Korea's Yoon appears in court for first criminal trial hearing
If Yoon is removed from office, the country must hold fresh presidential elections within 60 days. / Photo: AFP Archive
February 20, 2025

Impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol has appeared in court for a hearing where his lawyers contested his arrest on a criminal charge alleging he was orchestrating a rebellion when he briefly imposed martial law in December.

Security was heightened on Thursday as the motorcade transporting Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court, and dozens of his supporters rallied nearby.

The preliminary hearing will involve discussions of witnesses and other preparations for his criminal trial, and the court was also to review the request by Yoon's lawyers to cancel his arrest and release him from custody. Such challenges are rarely successful.

Yoon was indicted January 26 on the rebellion charge carrying a potential punishment of death or life in prison. In South Korea, presidents have immunity from most criminal prosecutions, but not on charges of rebellion or treason.

The indictment alleges his imposition of martial law was an illegal attempt to shut down the National Assembly and arrest politicians and election authorities. The conservative Yoon has said his martial law declaration was intended as a temporary warning to the liberal opposition and that he had always planned to respect lawmakers' will if they voted to lift the measure.

Yoon's lawyer Kim Hong-il described the trial as a "significant event in constitutional history".

"The judiciary must serve as the stabilising force," he told the court, warning that he was "witnessing a reality where illegality compounds illegality".

He urged the court to "ensure that the defendant's rights are not unjustly violated".

RelatedSouth Korea's Yoon indicted for insurrection over martial law decree

Yoon's fate in balance

Yoon's presidential powers were suspended when he was impeached December 14, and South Korea's Constitutional Court is nearing a decision on whether to formally remove him from office or dismiss the Assembly's impeachment and reinstate him.

That process could take up to a fortnight or even longer.

Previously impeached presidents Park Geun-hye and Roh Moo-hyun had to wait 11 and 14 days, respectively, to learn their fates.

If Yoon is removed from office, the country must hold fresh presidential elections within 60 days.

Martial law was lifted about six hours after Yoon declared it but has caused political turmoil, disrupted high-level diplomacy and tested the resiliency of the country's democracy.

Yoon's conservative supporters rioted at the Seoul Western District Court after it authorised his arrest last month, while his lawyers and ruling party have openly questioned the credibility of courts and law enforcement institutions handling the case.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us