CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
Among the poorest countries in the world after decades of war, Afghanistan is particularly exposed to the effects of the climate crisis, which scientists say is spurring extreme weather.
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
Afghanistan is ranked as the country sixth most vulnerable to climate crisis. / Photo: AP Archive
February 25, 2025

Twenty-nine people died in two provinces in Afghanistan due to hail and heavy rain, officials have said.

"Twenty-one people were killed and six others were injured" because of hail in western Farah province, said Mohammad Israel Sayar, head of the province's Disaster Management Department on Tuesday.

The victims are members of two families who had gone for a picnic, he said.

In southern Kandahar, the local disaster management department said in a statement that eight people - including women and children - were killed in several locations due to heavy rain.

"Today, four women who were busy washing clothes were swept away by floodwaters... and only one woman survived," the statement said.

It added that a child drowned in Kandahar while a roof collapsed on a family killing one woman and three children.

Among the poorest countries in the world after decades of war, Afghanistan is particularly exposed to the effects of the climate crisis, which scientists say is spurring extreme weather.

It is ranked as the country sixth most vulnerable to climate crisis.

Drought, floods, land degradation and declining agricultural productivity are key threats, the UN development agency's representative in Afghanistan, Stephen Rodriques, said in 2023.

Flash floods in May last year killed hundreds and swamped swaths of agricultural land in Afghanistan, where 80 percent of people depend on farming to survive.

RelatedMore than 300 died in Afghanistan flash floods: WFP
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Sudanese build barter economies as civil war ruins formal markets
By Mohammed Ahmed
Death toll climbs to 36 after massive fire at Indian pharma factory
Without subsidies, Elon might close and return to South Africa: Trump
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Anti-nuclear group honours 38,000 children who died in US atomic bombings of Japan
Writers, artists press UK to halt ban on Palestine Action, arms to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US revokes visas for British punk duo over 'death to the IDF' chants at Glastonbury
Twenty bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence
Obama, Bush criticise Trump's gutting of USAID on its last day as independent agency
US envoy rejects Russian stalling claims as Moscow reports advances in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk
Rocket attack hits Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us