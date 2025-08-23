At three in the morning, nerves displace sleep. This is my first serious attempt to see flamingos in the wild. I am no birdwatcher. I carry no notebooks, no list to complete, but past failures have left an ache.

From 2014 to 2019, I visited Lake Ercek every year, hoping to see flamingos, but never did. I later realised I’d been on the busier side of the lake, where spotting them was nearly impossible.

A wave of fatalism coursed through me: If it’s meant to happen, it will happen. The first step was driving through the dark towards the lake, 30 km east of Van, a brackish wetland hosting diverse wildlife, including endangered species.

Flamingos are shy birds. They don't allow an eager display of their spindly legs and wiry necks that hold their bulbous bodies with blushing feathers. Their one-legged stance, effortless thanks to their unique anatomy, keeps them steady, even in sleep.

Over the two days, it became like a game of chase with the birds. Four out of five times, I got too close and they flew away. You need the courage to approach, but the care not to scare them off.

Just before sunrise, a faint silhouette breaks the water’s flatness. I step out of the car, hold my breath, and the shapes resolve into birds.

A small group of flamingos bathe, dip, sieve; then, one step too far, and they unfurl like a ribbon into the air. Before I can catch them, they disperse and disappear. The disappointment is brief. Close encounters with wild animals are what mountaineers here aptly call a “patience walk”.

I follow another reed marsh, where rustling edges open into a swamp. I stop on cracked clay that looks solid but isn’t. Behind me, the mountains are sharp and dry; in front, the lake is a smooth mirror.

Between the two, the flamingos feed and wander like seasoned travellers, tracing a map of lakes, deltas, and coasts known only to them.

At ten past six in the morning, a violent sound of the Van–Tabriz train, blowing its whistle, ripped the quiet.

Some birds rise as one; my group flinches and settles among the other several flocks. Their personalities ranging from aggressive with raised feathers, to submissive and trying not to be noticed, to confident explorers content to wander alone.

For a moment, the stillness frays: some birds lift in a pale flutter, and the lake holds its breath.