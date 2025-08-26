One of the leitmotifs of Donald Trump’s stump speeches in the run-up to the 2024 US presidential election was a comparison between his mental alertness and that of then-president Joe Biden, who withdrew from the race months before the election day amid rising concerns over his declining health.

Biden, 82 at the time, appeared physically weak in public appearances and showed signs of cognitive decline.

The true state of Biden’s worsening health was kept from voters by close presidential aides during his short-lived re-election campaign, a fact that journalists Jake Tapper of CNN and Alex Thompson of Axios later detailed in a tell-all book.

Barely a few months later, the roles seem to have reversed.

President Trump, 79, has also started showing signs of mental decline soon after starting his second term in office on January 20.

He has since been caught on camera forgetting the chain of events, confusing the names of his cabinet members, losing track of time, and going on long-winded rants in response to unrelated questions.

Repeated expressions of forgetfulness and absent-mindedness by Trump have prompted analysts to ask whether the person who leads one of the world’s strongest military powers and has the power to unilaterally launch nuclear strikes is mentally fit for the office he holds.

Here are a few instances from the last few months when Trump, the oldest person to ever get elected as US president, showed clear signs of mental decay.

(Imaginary) governor Kristi Whitman

Trump left reporters confused on August 25 in the Oval Office when he kept talking about an imaginary governor named “Kristi Whitman”.

“You know, I did a favour for Kristi Whitman,” Trump said about the non-existing governor.

“Whitmer,” Trump corrected himself a few seconds later, even though “Kristi Whitmer” is still a made-up name.

Analysts were quick to suggest that Trump might have mixed up the names of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem and former New Jersey governor Christine Todd Whitman.

Rant against windmills

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen began discussing the immigration crisis at a meeting with Trump on July 27 in earnest, but the US president’s priorities lay elsewhere.

“And the other thing I say to Europe: We will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States,” Trump said, bringing up the topic of windmills without any reason.

“They’re killing us… I’m not talking about airplanes, I’m talking about beautiful plains,” he said.

The European dignitary wore a perplexed look as Trump underwent a “total mental collapse” while babbling about the effects of windmills on marine life.

Earlier in 2023, Trump had claimed that offshore windmills were making whales go “crazy” and causing them to wash up on shore dead, a claim without any scientific evidence .

The Unabomber connection

Last month, Trump falsely claimed that his late uncle, John Trump, taught Ted Kaczynski, a mathematician-turned-terrorist popularly known as the Unabomber, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The claim is incorrect as Kaczynski studied at Harvard, not MIT. Moreover, the president’s uncle passed away in 1985, while Kaczynski was publicly revealed as the Unabomber only in 1996.

Therefore, there is no possibility that Trump could have asked his uncle about Kaczynski in 1985 or earlier.