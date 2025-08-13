Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators flooded Istanbul’s historic Beyazit Square this weekend, marching by torchlight to denounce Israel’s genocide and blockade of Gaza.

“Be a Light of Hope for Gaza”, read banners as activists, civil society representatives, and ordinary citizens carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans : “The children of Gaza are waiting for us.”.

Organised by a coalition of 15 Turkish non-governmental organisations under the banner of the Palestine Solidarity Platform, the rally began after the evening prayers and wound through the Grand Ayasofya Mosque.

The torchlit procession came amid one of the deadliest chapters in Gaza’s history.

Israeli forces have killed more than 61,000 Palestinians since October 2023. And since March, Israel has cut off humanitarian aid for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents.

On 11 August, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he had called for a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s foreign ministers to coordinate an urgent international response against the military occupation of Gaza.

“To be a light of hope for Gaza, we have mobilised all the resources of our state and our full diplomatic capacity,” he said.

For years, Türkiye has stood as one of Palestine’s closest friends. This bond has only strengthened since October 7, 2023.

The press office of the Turkish Red Crescent tells TRT World that it has delivered more than 15,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza since October 2023 through what are described as Goodness Ships.

So far, the shipments, equivalent to 869 truckloads, 1900 tons of relief, which includes vast quantities of food, hygiene products, shelter equipment and medical supplies.

These were shipped and transferred via The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency ( AFAD ) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency ( UNRWA ) for Palestine refugees, and delivered into Gaza.

Aboard “Ship of Goodness”

Since October 2023, sixteen aid ships have departed from the southern Turkish port of Mersin for Egypt’s Al-Arish Port, with the Turkish Red Crescent leading five of these “Goodness Ship” missions and contributing to ten of them.

In Gaza itself, the Turkish Red Crescent operates field kitchens in both the north and south, each with a daily capacity of 15,000 meals. To date, it has distributed 6,731,500 hot meals.