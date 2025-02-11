AFRICA
Ethiopia bus accident kills 26 people
At least 26 people have been killed and 45 others injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Ethiopia's Oromia region on Tuesday.
Regular accidents in Ethiopia highlight concerns about road safety in the eastern African nation. / Photo: AP
February 11, 2025

At least 26 people were killed and 45 others injured in a road accident in Ethiopia's Oromia region, local media reported on Tuesday.

The accident took place when the bus travelling from Shambu town to the capital Addis Ababa overturned in the Gudeya Bila district of East Wollega Zone in the country's central Oromia region, according to police inspector Asnake Mesfin.

Speaking to state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation, Mesfin said the injured are receiving medical treatment and warned that the death toll might rise.

This tragedy follows a similar accident in December 2024 when a truck carrying passengers in the Sidama region plunged into a river, resulting in at least 71 deaths.

These consecutive accidents highlight concerns about road safety in Ethiopia, where poor infrastructure and vehicle overloading are cited as main causes of accidents by local experts.

SOURCE:AA
