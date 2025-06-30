SPORTS
Potgieter: Young South African golfer makes history with PGA tour win
The victory comes in Potgieter's first year, adding an impressive achievement after a playoff loss earlier this season at the Mexico Open.
Potgieter is the youngest player on the PGA Tour. / Getty Images
June 30, 2025

Twenty-year-old Aldrich Potgieter has officially made his mark on the PGA Tour, becoming the youngest South African to claim a victory on the sport's most challenging circuit.

Potgieter secured his maiden win at the Rocket Classic, held at the Detroit Golf Club, by sinking a birdie on the fifth playoff hole to defeat American Max Greyserman in a thrilling finish.

Potgieter and Greyserman, along with fellow American Chris Kirk, finished the 72 regulation holes tied at 22 under par (266). Kirk was eliminated on the second playoff hole after a bogey.

Another South African rookie, Thriston Lawrence, also had a strong showing, finishing tied for eighth, three shots behind Potgieter.

Potgieter is the youngest player on the PGA Tour and its biggest hitter, averaging over 326 yards off the tee. He became the ninth player to win for the first time this season.

He previously won the British Amateur title at the age of 17 and became the youngest Korn Ferry Tour winner last year, paving the way for him to become the second-youngest player to earn a PGA Tour card through the minor league just after his 20th birthday.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
