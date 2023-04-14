Reactions have trailed Bayern Munich's suspension of its player, Sadio Mane over a row he had with team mate Leroy Sane.

The club said Mane will not be part of the squad for Saturday's Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim and has been fined.

The Senegalese international clashed with Sane at the end of their 3-0 loss at Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

The incident and the decision of the club have sparked debates and controversies. The incident has reportedly "shocked" players and officials at Bayern Munich.

In Mané's home country of Senegal, the government and citizens have been showing solidarity with him following the sanction.

Senegalese Sports Minister Yankhoba Diatara tweeted "the unwavering support of the Senegalese people", to the star of the Terranga Lions - referring to the national team. The minister described the incident involving Mane as ''unfortunate''.

“Don't worry Nianthio! “, said Mr. Diatara

Several other personalities and Senegalese fans have shown their solidarity with him, posting photos of the Bayern Munich striker on social media.

Mane and Leroy Sané, whose father Souleymane Sané, was a Senegalese international, both trained together earlier on Thursday.

"Sadio Mane will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim," the club said in a statement.

"This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine."

Bayern, who lead the Bundesliga standings with a two-point advantage over Borussia Dortmund, did not provide any details on the misconduct or the size of the fine.

According to several German media, Sane had suffered a cut lip in the altercation and the two, who were also seen arguing on the pitch late in the game, had to be separated by team mates.

Mane, a two-time African footballer of the year who joined Bayern last year, had complained about the way winger Sane spoke to him after the defeat at the Etihad Stadium.