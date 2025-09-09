The Somali passport is steadily reclaiming its place on the world stage, symbolising the nation’s growing diplomatic engagement and resilience after decades of isolation due to insecurity and natural disasters.

Since the outbreak of the civil war in 1991, the Somali passport has undergone a series of transformation, including the introduction of a modern version with a five-year validity period.

These changes reflect the country’s broader efforts to rebuild institutions and strengthen its international standing.

In 2016, Somalia’s passport was ranked 101st on the Henley Passport Index, a leading global mobility and income research consultancy firm.

Today, it has climbed eight places to 95th, according to the latest ranking released in July 2025. Somalis can now travel to more than 30 countries without a prior visa.

The index, powered by data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and two decades of research, evaluates 199 passports against 227 destinations, ranking them by the number of countries their holders can visit without a prior visa.

Diplomatic progress

This progress places Somalia among dozens of nations that have improved their global mobility over the past decade, with more than 80 passports worldwide rising at least ten places.