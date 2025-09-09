The Somali passport is steadily reclaiming its place on the world stage, symbolising the nation’s growing diplomatic engagement and resilience after decades of isolation due to insecurity and natural disasters.
Since the outbreak of the civil war in 1991, the Somali passport has undergone a series of transformation, including the introduction of a modern version with a five-year validity period.
These changes reflect the country’s broader efforts to rebuild institutions and strengthen its international standing.
In 2016, Somalia’s passport was ranked 101st on the Henley Passport Index, a leading global mobility and income research consultancy firm.
Today, it has climbed eight places to 95th, according to the latest ranking released in July 2025. Somalis can now travel to more than 30 countries without a prior visa.
The index, powered by data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and two decades of research, evaluates 199 passports against 227 destinations, ranking them by the number of countries their holders can visit without a prior visa.
Diplomatic progress
This progress places Somalia among dozens of nations that have improved their global mobility over the past decade, with more than 80 passports worldwide rising at least ten places.
The global trend is also clear: in 2006, travellers could access an average of 58 visa-free destinations; in 2025, that number has nearly doubled to 109.
Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, creator of the Henley Passport Index, notes that the results reflect a competitive global landscape in which diplomacy is central.
“The consolidation we’re seeing at the top underscores that access is earned — and must be maintained — through active and strategic diplomacy,” he said. “Nations that proactively negotiate visa waivers and nurture reciprocal agreements continue to rise.”
Somalia’s recent gains are widely attributed to the government’s investment in diplomatic capital — securing bilateral visa-easing agreements and concluding visa exemption arrangements for holders of diplomatic and service passports.
These moves are more than symbolic: they mark a concrete step toward closer ties with the international community.
For Somali citizens, the recent changes are beginning to translate into practical benefits. The new visa arrangements provide easier access to services such as medical treatment, education, business opportunities, and cultural exchange abroad.
Analysts note that the Somali passport’s steady rise reflects both increased diplomatic engagement and broader efforts by the government to strengthen international ties, signalling gradual reintegration into the global community.