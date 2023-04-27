Refrigerated container to be used as makeshift morgues have been set up for preservation of more bodies being exhumed from a forest in eastern Kenya, where followers of a Christian cult starved to death before being secretly buried.

The container from Kenya Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross in the country were set up at Malindi hospital on Wednesday after the local morgue was said to be full and could not accommodate more bodies, according to local officials.

The Kenyan Red Cross also said the ''high number of bodies from the Shakahole incident continues to overwhelm facilities'' in the area. Emotional scenes have been playing out at Shakahola area where families are trying to trace missing loved ones.

Kenya Red cross said at least 213 people have been reported missing since the deaths came to light a fortnight ago.

Police have sealed off a ranch where the forest sit, imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the area and banned public meetings.

Outside the morgue, Bethy Kahindi wailed for her missing sister, certain she was one of the victims.

The last time they spoke, nearly a year ago, Kahindi's sister told her "she will meet Jesus, and that we will see each other in Heaven".

"I have no hope of finding my sister and her six children alive," the 37-year-old told AFP news agency.

Eight more bodies were discovered on Wednesday, bringing to 98 the tally of dead so far linked to the Good News International Church and its now-notorious pastor, Paul Mackenzie Nthenge.

'I don't think my sister is alive'

Dozens of devotees were also found alive but emaciated in Shakahola forest where Nthenge, a taxi driver turned preacher, is accused of encouraging his followers to find God through starvation. Some of those rescued refused to eat, determined to continue fasting until the end.

Habel Farasi, whose sister hasn't been found, was told to visit the morgue in Malindi and has been keeping a grim vigil since Sunday.

Farasi said his sister joined the cult in 2013, quickly adopting Nthenge's extreme teachings, including taking her three children out of school.

"I don't think she's alive," the 56-year-old said, clutching photographs of his sibling and nephews.

"I went to see the bodies exhumed, and I have been told to come here to identify the bodies. I won't leave until I do."

Issa Ali, 16, was taken to the cult's bush hideout in 2020 by his mother and claims he was beaten by Nthenge when he tried to leave.

"Mackenzie said it was the place where Jesus was supposed to appear before the end of the world," he said.

His father eventually rescued him but he hasn't seen the boy's 54-year-old mother since February who had also joined the cult.

Pastor Mackenzie Nthenge has been arrested by the police but has not been formally charged in connection this case. He has not commented publicly on the allegations against him.

The incident has sparked outrage with Kenyan president William Ruto strongly condemning Nthenge's actions and vowing to ensure the law takes its course.