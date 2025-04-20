AFRICA
2 min read
DRC suspends former President Kabila's party over alleged links with M23 rebels
Joseph Kabila ruled the Democratic Republic of Congo from 2001 to 2019.
DRC suspends former President Kabila's party over alleged links with M23 rebels
Joseph Kabila was DRC's president for 18 years. / Reuters
April 20, 2025

Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended former President Joseph Kabila's political party and ordered his assets seized over accusations of supporting rebels in the east, the government said.

The 53-year-old, who ruled from 2001-2019, has said he wants to return to Congo to help seek a solution to the war.

But in statements late on Saturday, the interior ministry said his party was suspended for aiding the M23 rebels, while the justice ministry said his and other party leaders' assets would be seized after acts amounting to high treason.

Both statements said prosecutors had been instructed to initiate proceedings against him, but no details of the accusations were given.

Rebels’ offensive

There was no immediate response from Kabila.

Ferdinand Kambere, secretary of his Party for Reconstruction and Democracy, called the suspension a flagrant violation of Congo's constitution and laws, Reuters news agency reports.

The M23 have taken two major cities in the mineral-rich east since the start of the year. The region has suffered decades of conflict rooted in the spillover from Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of minerals.

Kabila came to power after his father's assassination and refused to go when his final term expired in 2016. He eventually agreed to step down following mass protests and has lived in different African nations since.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us