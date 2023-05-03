AFRICA
Rwanda flood kills more than 100 people
The flooding followed heavy rains on Tuesday and a major river burst its bank.
The floods in western Rwanda have also damaged roads. Photo: Rwanda Broadcasting agency/Twitter / Others
May 3, 2023

Heavy rain that triggered flooding and landslides in western and northern Rwanda has killed at least 109 people, as authorities searched for survivors trapped in their homes, the Reuters news agency reports.

Muddy water flowed swiftly down an inundated road and destroyed houses in a video clip posted on Twitter by the state-run Rwanda Broadcasting Agency.

"Our main priority now is to reach every house that has been damaged to ensure we can rescue any person who may be trapped," François Habitegeko, governor of Rwanda's Western Province, told Reuters, adding that the death toll stood at 95.

Some people had been rescued and taken to hospital, he said, but did not say how many.

The hardest-hit districts in his province were Rutsiro, with 26 dead, Nyabihu with 19, and 18 each in Rubavu and Ngororero, he added.

Habitegeko said the rain started on Tuesday and the River Sebeya had burst its banks.

"The soil was already soaked from the previous days of rain, which caused landslides that closed roads," he said.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has forecast rainfall above the average in May for the eastern African nation.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
