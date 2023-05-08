Nigeria singer Tiwa Savage, was a sight to behold on Sunday as she performed at the Coronation concert of King Charles lll.

Savage, who wore a glittering green dress, sang 'Keys to the Kingdom'; a melodic harmony with afro-beats infusion. The song features Mr Eazi another Nigerian artiste, and was part of American singer Beyonce’s 'The Lion King: The Gift' album project.

The song praises the quality of a good king. The lyrics are a mesh of English and Yoruba; a language spoken in Nigeria's southwest.

Her entry on stage was divine, striding in sync to a strong opening by the Coronation Orchestra who are musicians formed from members of the various orchestras for whom Charles acted as patron while Prince of Wales.

The night had other remarkable performances from other international stars such as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

On Saturday, at the coronation ceremony, South African opera singer, Pretty Yende performed 'Sacred Fire', a moving solo that received positive reviews from her fans.