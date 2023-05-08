AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tiwa Savage dazzles at King Charles III Coronation concert
Tiwa Savage, 43, a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, who also holds British citizen, is the first Nigerian artiste to perform at a British coronation.
Tiwa Savage dazzles at King Charles III Coronation concert
           Tiwa Savage performs at the Coronation concert of King Charles III on May 7, 2023 in Windsor. Photo: Reuters         / Photo: AFP
May 8, 2023

Nigeria singer Tiwa Savage, was a sight to behold on Sunday as she performed at the Coronation concert of King Charles lll.

Savage, who wore a glittering green dress, sang 'Keys to the Kingdom'; a melodic harmony with afro-beats infusion. The song features Mr Eazi another Nigerian artiste, and was part of American singer Beyonce’s 'The Lion King: The Gift' album project.

The song praises the quality of a good king. The lyrics are a mesh of English and Yoruba; a language spoken in Nigeria's southwest.

Her entry on stage was divine, striding in sync to a strong opening by the Coronation Orchestra who are musicians formed from members of the various orchestras for whom Charles acted as patron while Prince of Wales.

The night had other remarkable performances from other international stars such as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

On Saturday, at the coronation ceremony, South African opera singer, Pretty Yende performed 'Sacred Fire', a moving solo that received positive reviews from her fans.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us