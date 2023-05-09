BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Kenya plans to increase tax on fuel: reports
Transport operators in Kenya warn that should tax on fuel rise by another 8 per cent, they would be forced to increase bus fare.
Kenya plans to increase tax on fuel: reports
President Ruto has been championing collection of more revenue to enable the government meet its obligations. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 9, 2023

The Government of Kenya is planning to increase the tax on fuel by 8 per cent, local media reported on Tuesday.

President William Ruto’s administration is keen on raising the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products from the current 8 per cent to 16 per cent in efforts to raise more revenue.

Ruto has reportedly directed the ruling party’s leadership in Parliament to introduce the amendment that would see the already high fuel prices increase further.

Operators in the transport and manufacturing sectors have warned that this move would push up the cost of goods and services for many Kenyans.

Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper reports that the new levy, if approved by Members of Parliament, will take effect on July 1.

Ruto’s predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, had in 2018 unsuccessfully attempted to impose a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products.

In September that year, Parliament voted to delay the implementation of the 16 per cent levy by two years.

Increase to the tax had previously been postponed several times, with MPs citing high cost of living.

Currently, a litre of petrol in Kenya’s capital Nairobi retails at Ksh179.30 ($1.31), diesel (Ksh162; $1.19) and kerosene (Ksh145.94; $1.07).

Should the proposed increment sail through, then the prices of fuel commodities in Kenya could rise significantly.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us