By Brian Okoth

Plans are underway in Nigeria for the May 29 inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu as the country’s 16th president.

Boss Mustapha, the chairperson of the Presidential Transition Council, on Thursday unveiled an elaborate one-week plan highlighting the activities that would culminate in the swearing-in of Tinubu.

Addressing journalists in the capital Abuja on Thursday, Mustapha said on Tuesday, May 23, a regimental dinner will be held in honour of the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari.

On May 24 (Wednesday), a meeting of the Valedictory Federal Executive Council will be held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

On May 25 (Thursday), Tinubu, will receive the honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), which is only awarded to presidents. On the same date, Buhari will receive the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON), which is awarded to former presidents. During the ceremony, Buhari will hand over transition documents to Tinubu.

On May 26 (Friday), there will be a public lecture and Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja between 10am and 1:30pm.

On May 27 (Saturday), Kenya’s former president, Uhuru Kenyatta, will give an inauguration lecture on “deepening democracy for integration and development”.

On May 28 (Sunday), there will be an interdenominational church service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja. Later in the evening, President Buhari will host guests for an inauguration dinner at the State House Conference Centre.

On May 29 (Monday), Tinubu will take the oath of office at the Eagle Square in Abuja by 10am local time. An inauguration parade will also be held. A post-inauguration luncheon will, thereafter, be held at State House Banquet Hall at 1:30pm. The luncheon will be hosted by Tinubu, and attended by invited presidents, heads of government and high profile guests only.

The transition council said several presidents and heads of government have been invited, with many confirming that they will attend Tinubu’s inauguration.

The council’s boss, Mustapha, said he could not disclose the number or names of the invited presidents because of “security reasons”.

Tinubu, a candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Party, got 8.8 million votes to be declared the winner of the February 25, 2023 Nigeria presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 7 million votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third with 6.1 million votes.

Both Abubakar and Obi have disputed the poll outcome, and have filed petitions at the election tribunal, challenging Tinubu’s win.