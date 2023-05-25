By Brian Okoth

A cherished cotton tree in Sierra Leone that bears rich history has fallen after many years of standing tall in the capital Freetown.

The tree was brought down by a heavy storm on Wednesday evening, President Julius Maada Bio said in a statement.

Terming the incident a great loss to the nation, Bio said: “It (cotton tree) was regarded as a symbol of liberty and freedom by early settlers.”

He added: “We will have something at the same spot that bears testament to the great Cotton Tree's place in our history. All voices will be brought together for this.”

Celebrated actor Idris Elba, a British citizen who has Sierra Leone roots, said on Twitter: “This (the fall of the iconic tree) is very sad. The roots remain [in] Sierra Leone.”

The London-born actor’s father, Winston Elba, hailed from the African nation.

Eyewitnesses said it was raining heavily when the tree thudded against the ground, sparking sad reactions from the people nearby.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the former Mayor of Freetown, said she felt “a deep sense of loss” upon learning of the tree’s fall.

“The Cotton Tree was the centre of our city in so many ways, and a part of all our experiences and history,” she said in a statement.

Historical information indicate the tree gained importance in 1792 when a group of formerly enslaved people settled in Freetown.

The former slaves were about 4,000 in number. Upon being granted freedom by the British following the American Revolution, they were settled in Sierra Leone, regardless of where their native countries were.

In 1792, a group arrived from Nova Scotia, Canada in a boat and walked up to a large cotton tree just above the bay and held a thanksgiving service there, praying and singing hymns.

The tree would later become a symbol of rich history and heritage.

Though its age was not known, the tree was said to have existed since 1787, making it about 236 years by the time of its fall on May 24, 2023.

The Cotton Tree became an iconic monument in the capital, and appears on the 10,000 Leones banknotes.