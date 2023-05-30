SPORTS
African teams heading into knockouts in FIFA U-20 championships
Three African teams will be hoping to do the continent proud in a series of clashes with some of the best teams in the world.
The Nigerian team is confident of progressing beyond the knockouts.  Photo: AFP / AFP
May 30, 2023

African teams will be hoping to emerge undefeated as they enter a testy round of Group 16 knockout stages at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Gambia, Tunisia, and Nigeria are carrying the torch for the continent but will face very strong opponents.

Unbeaten Gambia, which finished top of Group F, will slug it out with Uruguay, which finished second in their group.

Nigeria’s flying eagles will have to get past hosts Argentina, who finished at the top of Group A with a clean sheet after winning all their matches.

It doesn’t get any easier for Tunisia, which has to overcome Group D leaders Brazil, which, just like Argentina, demolished all opponents in the group stage matches.

Ladan Bosso, who is the head coach of the Nigerian team, says they will battle to ensure they get to the final.

"We have to fight for the trophy. I think it's still open. Everybody can be there, and I believe we have the capacity to be there."

See the list of Group 16 fixtures for African teams:

Brazil vs. Tunisia: Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona, La Plata, May 31

Argentina vs. Nigeria, Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, May 31

Gambia vs. Uruguay, Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero, June 1

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
