Uganda says it will support efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The conflict which began in February 2022 has since had spillover effects globally including inconsistent food supply to Africa.

Uganda is part of a group of African countries that say they want to support “meaningful negotiations that will bring to end the conflict.”

“This war affects all of us and it can get worse than it is now. It is threatening world peace. Since we have our own perspective, we can share with them how we have solved our own problems here”, Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni said during a virtual summit with other heads of state on Monday.

The summit hosted by president Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa was also attended by President Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros, who is also the Chairperson of the African Union. President Macky Sall of Senegal, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia also participated.

“We need to confirm that we are embarking on this mission as Pan African leaders, and we desire peace” South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa said.

The leaders have not yet outlined how they will implement their negotiation between the countries, Africa has remained divided over the conflict with some supporting Russia or Ukraine at the United Nations, and others choosing to abstain on votes.