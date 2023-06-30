Remembering DRC's independence hero Lumumba
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Remembering DRC's independence hero LumumbaJune 30 is Democratic Republic of Congo's independence anniversary.
The statue of Patrice Lumumba in Kinshasa. He well-respected as a hero of pan-Africanism. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 30, 2023

By Staff Reporter

Patrice Lumumba was a major figure in Congo’s independence movement that fought against Belgian colonialists. He became the country’s first Prime Minister in June 1960.

However, he was assassinated just about six months into his leadership. He was 35. There are a few fascinating things about Patrice Lumumba's life.

Lumumba's tooth

A gold-crowned tooth of Patrice Lumumba has since become a historical symbol. The tooth is the only thing that was left of him after his body was reportedly dissolved in acid.

This tooth resided in Belgium for decades before it was finally returned to his family in the DRC in June 2022 following a court ruling ordering the return.

Upon landing in Kinshasa, the tooth toured several parts of the DRC in a coffin. The tooth was buried on June 27 2022 with a state funeral.

Name change

He was born Élias Okit'Asombo but changed his name to Patrice Lumumba. Historians say the white settlers found it difficult to pronounce his African name.

There’s a political party known as Unified Lumumbist Party, which was started by his son, François who is also now a political figure in DRC.

National reverence

Patrice Lumumba is particularly remembered on June 30, when DRC commemorates its independence.

There is Lumumba’s towering statue in the capital Kinshasa. There are other statues of the pan-Africanist elsewhere across the country. The monuments are meant to preserve his legacy.

Belgium and the US were accused of playing roles in Patrice Lumumba's killing. In 2002, Belgium formally apologised for its role.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us