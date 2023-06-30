By Staff Reporter

Patrice Lumumba was a major figure in Congo’s independence movement that fought against Belgian colonialists. He became the country’s first Prime Minister in June 1960.

However, he was assassinated just about six months into his leadership. He was 35. There are a few fascinating things about Patrice Lumumba's life.

Lumumba's tooth

A gold-crowned tooth of Patrice Lumumba has since become a historical symbol. The tooth is the only thing that was left of him after his body was reportedly dissolved in acid.

This tooth resided in Belgium for decades before it was finally returned to his family in the DRC in June 2022 following a court ruling ordering the return.

Upon landing in Kinshasa, the tooth toured several parts of the DRC in a coffin. The tooth was buried on June 27 2022 with a state funeral.

Name change

He was born Élias Okit'Asombo but changed his name to Patrice Lumumba. Historians say the white settlers found it difficult to pronounce his African name.

There’s a political party known as Unified Lumumbist Party, which was started by his son, François who is also now a political figure in DRC.

National reverence

Patrice Lumumba is particularly remembered on June 30, when DRC commemorates its independence.

There is Lumumba’s towering statue in the capital Kinshasa. There are other statues of the pan-Africanist elsewhere across the country. The monuments are meant to preserve his legacy.

Belgium and the US were accused of playing roles in Patrice Lumumba's killing. In 2002, Belgium formally apologised for its role.