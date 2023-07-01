AFRICA
Sudan airspace to remain closed until July 10
The Sudan Civil Aviation Authority says the airspace closure, however, does not apply to humanitarian aid flights.
The Sudanese airspace was closed on April 17, two days after war broke out in the country. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 1, 2023

The Sudanese airspace will remain closed until July 10, the Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has announced.

On Friday, the regulator issued a statement saying the closure, however, excludes humanitarian aid flights to the conflict-marred nation.

On June 15, the civil aviation authority extended the closure of the airspace to June 30 after the Sudanese war persisted.

The Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic on April 17, two days after the war between the country’s army and the paramilitary forces broke out.

Ceasefire broken

The warring parties had announced a temporary ceasefire to allow the Sudanese citizens celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday this week.

However, a blast near Sudan’s army headquarters in the capital Khartoum sparked fresh fights on Thursday.

At least 2,800 people have been killed in the Sudanese war, while more than 2.2 million people have been displaced.

