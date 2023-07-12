AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya’s opposition cancels Nairobi rally over ‘hostility’
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga said he had received intelligence the government had plotted "hostile" counteraction to the Wednesday protests.
Kenya’s opposition cancels Nairobi rally over ‘hostility’
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga is spearheading weekly protests to push the government to lower the cost of living. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 12, 2023

Kenya’s opposition has called off a political rally that was to be held at Kamukunji Grounds in the country’s capital, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

Raila Odinga, the leader of the opposition, said they had received intelligence the government was plotting “hostile” actions to repulse the protesters.

“Early this morning, our crew who had been sent to set up the stage at Kamukunji were attacked and their equipment damaged. Some were arrested,” Odinga said in a statement on Wednesday.

The former prime minister further stated they were forced to cancel the rally to avert more harm and damage.

‘Strategic decision’

“In order to protect our people and avert more injury and loss of lives, we have taken the strategic decision not to proceed with the rally at Kamkunji this afternoon. In any case, the people have made their point,” he said.

On Tuesday, Kenya’s Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said they would block any grouping or protests by the opposition because the protesters had not alerted police prior to the demonstrations.

Odinga is leading weekly protests in Kenya to push the government to lower the cost of living and ditch the Finance Act 2023, which has introduced a raft of taxes that have seen the costs of petrol and transport increase significantly.

President William Ruto maintains the government needs more funds for daily operations, including recurrent expenditure and development, hence the higher taxes.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us