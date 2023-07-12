Kenya’s opposition has called off a political rally that was to be held at Kamukunji Grounds in the country’s capital, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

Raila Odinga, the leader of the opposition, said they had received intelligence the government was plotting “hostile” actions to repulse the protesters.

“Early this morning, our crew who had been sent to set up the stage at Kamukunji were attacked and their equipment damaged. Some were arrested,” Odinga said in a statement on Wednesday.

The former prime minister further stated they were forced to cancel the rally to avert more harm and damage.

‘Strategic decision’

“In order to protect our people and avert more injury and loss of lives, we have taken the strategic decision not to proceed with the rally at Kamkunji this afternoon. In any case, the people have made their point,” he said.

On Tuesday, Kenya’s Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said they would block any grouping or protests by the opposition because the protesters had not alerted police prior to the demonstrations.

Odinga is leading weekly protests in Kenya to push the government to lower the cost of living and ditch the Finance Act 2023, which has introduced a raft of taxes that have seen the costs of petrol and transport increase significantly.

President William Ruto maintains the government needs more funds for daily operations, including recurrent expenditure and development, hence the higher taxes.