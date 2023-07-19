AFRICA
South Africa: Putin will not attend BRICS summit
The BRICS summit is due to take place in August. The Russian leader was due to attend sparking controversy given an ICC arrest warrant against him.
Vladimir Putin was due to attend the summit in August. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 19, 2023

South Africa's presidency says Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the summit of the BRICS group of nations in South Africa in August.

''By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit,'' the South African Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov, the statement adds.

The summit of one of world's biggest economic blocs is due to take place in August. Leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa are expected to attend.

ICC case

The absence of Putin is seen as a dramatic twist in the summit plans. South Africa faced a dilemma in hosting the summit because, as a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), it would theoretically be required to arrest Putin for alleged war crimes if he were to attend.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin in relation to the ongoing conflict between Russia and UKraine. Russia has since dismissed the allegations over the war.

'South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be hosting the summit. 'In due course, a comprehensive statement on the substantive issues to be covered at the Summit and other related foreign policy matters will be issued,'' South Africa says.

Ramaphosa's office says he is ''confident that the Summit will be a success and calls on the nation to extend the necessary hospitality to the many delegates who will arrive from various parts of the continent and the globe.''

