AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ghana's parliament approves death penalty abolition
Ghana is on the verge of becoming the 29th country to abolish the death penalty in Africa and the 124th globally.
Ghana's parliament approves death penalty abolition
Experts say the law will help in campaign to improve mental health. Photo: Others / Others
July 26, 2023

Ghana's parliament has voted to abolish the death penalty, making the country the latest of several African nations that have moved to repeal capital punishment in recent years.

No one has been executed in Ghana since 1993, although 176 people were on death row as of last year, according to the Ghana prisons service.

The new bill will amend the state's Criminal Offences Act to substitute life imprisonment for the death penalty, according to a parliamentary committee report.

The parliamentary vote took place on Tuesday. President Nana Akufo-Addo still has to assent for the law to take effect. In the past, President Akufo-Addo publicly voiced his support for abolishing the death penalty.

"This is a great advancement of the human rights record of Ghana," said Francis-Xavier Sosu, the parliamentarian who tabled the bill.

"We have conducted research, from the constitutional review to opinion polls, and they all show that majority of Ghanaians want the death penalty removed," he told Reuters news agency.

Ghana is the 29th country to abolish the death penalty in Africa and the 124th globally, according to The Death Penalty Project, a London-based NGO which said it worked alongside partners in Ghana to help get the law changed.

Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Central African Republic and Zambia are among the latest African states to have ended capital punishment in the last two years.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us