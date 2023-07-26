AFRICA
UN relief chief condemns attacks on aid workers in Sudan
Fierce fighting, rampant looting and red tape have been hampering efforts to deliver vital humanitarian supplies to the millions of people
The warring factions have been accused of raiding warehouses holding huanitarian supplies/ Photo: AFP
July 26, 2023

The United Nations humanitarian chief in Sudan has condemned attacks on aid workers and humanitarian facilities in the country that haVE left 18 staff dead and more than two dozen detained.

Fierce fighting, rampant looting and red tape have been hampering efforts to deliver vital humanitarian supplies to the millions of people who now rely on a relief effort since a conflict erupted in mid-April.

"I strongly condemn all of these attacks: They must stop so that the humanitarian community can continue to deliver essential aid," said Clementine Nkweta-Salami, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan.

The humanitarian chief urged the waring rivals to ensure the unhindered and safe access for humanitarian personnel and supplies across the country.

Fighting is now in its fourth month and the warring generals have been violating extended fragile truce.

The fighting pits the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his ex-deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a heavily armed paramilitary group.

The UN said attacks targeting humanitarian facilities disrupted humanitarian aid delivery to vulnerable people.

In June looting of one warehouse in Al Obeid alone "left us without food that could have fed 4.4 million people", Nkweta-Salami added.

