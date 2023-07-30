AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Chad president arrives in Niger to ‘help resolve crisis’
Chad's Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno arrived in Niamey on Sunday to “help resolve a leadership crisis” after soldiers ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday.
Chad president arrives in Niger to ‘help resolve crisis’
Chad’s transitional leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno (L) hopes to mediate the Niger leadership crisis. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
July 30, 2023

The president of Chad, General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, has arrived in Niger to help resolve the crisis in the country following a coup, a Chad government spokesman told AFP.

Itno arrived in the capital Niamey on Sunday "to see what he could bring to solving the crisis," Aziz Mahamat Saleh said, adding that the trip was on the initiative of Chad, which neighbours Niger.

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum was removed from power by members of the Presidential Guard on Wednesday, and the unit's leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, named as the country’s transitional head of state.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us