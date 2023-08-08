BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
WTO, Nigeria's Tinubu discuss how to ease fuel price pain
Fuel prices in Nigeria have significantly shot up after new President Bola Tinubu removed the popular fuel subsidy programme.
WTO’s Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says she and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu discussed fuel price issue during her trip to Nigeria. / Photo: Reuters
The World Trade Organization's director-general has said that she discussed measures, including support from the agency, with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu that could help cushion the impact of ending a subsidy on petrol that has increased the cost of living in Africa's largest economy.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is on a private visit to her home country, said talks focussed on immediate community programmes to create jobs for young people and women "who are those bearing the brunt" and long-term opportunities that Nigeria can seize, including investment in the pharmaceutical industry.

"We are already working in Nigeria with women in particular, who own small and medium enterprises, to try to help them upgrade the quality of their products, whether it's in agricultural, textiles, and in other areas so that they can sell more internationally," she told reporters in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja on Tuesday.

"We are going to try to do the most we can to support Nigerians at this particular time,” she said.

Since being sworn into office on May 29, Tinubu has embarked on the country's boldest reforms in decades, scrapping the popular but expensive subsidy, which cost $10 billion last year, and relaxing foreign exchange regime.

Tinubu, who is under pressure as prices soar following his reform agenda, has defended his decision, saying Nigeria has saved over 1 trillion naira ($1.31 billion) in just over two months since reforms were started.

