Another season of thrilling Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League is underway.

Last season's winners, Al Ahly SC from Egyptian, plan to fiercely defend their title and have spared no expense to enhance their line-up.

Al Ahly who won the league a record 11 times, have invested approximately US$3.5 million in securing midfielders Emam Ashour from Danish club FC Midtjylland and Reda Slim from Morocco's AS FAR Rabat.

South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns also made strategic acquisitions, with Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa from Belgian club SK Beveren and Argentinian attacker Mendieta Junior from Stellenbosch FC joining their team.

Moroccan side Wydad AC have also fortified their attack with the signing of Libya international forward Hamdou Elhouni from Esperance de Tunis after the expiration of his contract.

Esperance de Tunis, another heavyweight, have made bold moves in the transfer window, with Brazilian duo Yan Sasse from Wellington Phoenix FC in New Zealand and Rodrigo Rodrigues Silva from Brazil's Juventude joining their ranks.

Egypt’s Pyramids FC, who are making their debut in the CAF Champions League, have made waves with their new signings, including DR Congo striker Fiston Kalala Mayele from Young Africans SC.

Pyramids FC also invested heavily to secure Mahmoud Marei, Mohanad Lasheen, and Mostafa Fathi from Future FC and Al Taawou, collectively spending over US$3 million on reinforcements.

Simba SC, bolstered their squad after acquiring Che Fondoh Malone Jr. However, the team face the potential departure of Fabrice Luamba Ngoma to Al Hilal, while Luis Miquissone is reportedly linked with a move to Al Ahly SC.

Young Africans SC, in their pursuit of success, have also been active in the transfer market. They've secured the signatures of Pacome Zouzoua from ASEC Mimosas, Uganda international defender Gift Fred, and Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, a replacement for the departed Kalala Mayele.

Finishing the circle are Ghanaian champions, Medeama SC, who have welcomed Zimbabwe international forward Kudakwashe Mahachi to their roster as they embark on their debut campaign in the CAF Champions League.

Weekend clashes

On the opening weekend, two-time African champions Enyimba of Nigeria will face Libya's Ahli Benghazi in a West-North affair.

Enyimba will host the return fixture a week later as the winner of the tie will play Cameroon's Coton Sport or Ivory Coast's ASEC Mimosa in the second round.

Eyimba's compatriots Remo Stars are also in Champions League qualifying for the first time, pitted against Ghanaian club Medeama.

Remo will aim to overcome the Ghanaians for a shot at Guinea's Horoya for a coveted group stage place in their maiden appearance.

Another former champions Orlando Pirates of South Africa will meet arch-rivals Comoros minnows Djabal in the opening round on Saturday.

Tanzania’s KMKM FC begins the CAF tournament clashes at home in the opening weekend on Friday against Ethiopia St. George at 4:00 p.m.

Opening weekend fixtures

Algeria’s CS Constantine will also host ES Sahel from Tunisia at 8:00 p.m. local time on Friday.

On Saturday, South Africa’s Orlando Pirates will travel to Cameroon to face Djabal FC by 8:00 p.m., and APR FC from Rwanda will play against Gaadidka FC from Somalia at 3 p.m. local time.

Others are African Stars FC vs. Power Dynamos FC and Bendje vs. Bamamuru, also on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. local time, respectively.