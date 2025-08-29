SPORTS
1 min read
CHAN 2024: Senegal beat Sudan in third-place play-off
The victory gave the defending champions a small measure of consolation after they lost their semi-final to Morocco.
CHAN 2024: Senegal beat Sudan in third-place play-off
The Lions of Teranga were flawless in the shootout. / Others
August 29, 2025

Senegal beat Sudan on penalties on Friday to finish third in the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The victory gave the defending champions a small measure of consolation after they lost their semi-final to Morocco.

Sudan took an early lead in the sixth minute before Seyni Ndiaye equalised for Senegal in the 58th minute in the match played in front of a lively crowd in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

The West Africans dominated possession, but Sudan held on to push the contest to penalties with extra-time absent in the third-place play-off.

Senegal were on target in four penalties against Sudan's two.

Recommended

“The players showed maturity after the disappointment of the semi-final. We wanted to finish with something, and we did that,” Senegal's coach Souleymane Diallo is quoted as saying by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) website.

Sudan were competing in the third-place play-off for a record third time, while Senegal were making their second appearance.

Morocco and Madagascar will play in the final in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Saturday.

The championship is reserved for players who play in their domestic leagues.

RELATEDTRT Global - Sudan defies the horrors of war to make resounding CHAN 2024 statement
SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us