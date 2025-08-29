Senegal beat Sudan on penalties on Friday to finish third in the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The victory gave the defending champions a small measure of consolation after they lost their semi-final to Morocco.

Sudan took an early lead in the sixth minute before Seyni Ndiaye equalised for Senegal in the 58th minute in the match played in front of a lively crowd in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

The West Africans dominated possession, but Sudan held on to push the contest to penalties with extra-time absent in the third-place play-off.

Senegal were on target in four penalties against Sudan's two.