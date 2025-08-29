SPORTS
Turkish club Fenerbahce sack coach Jose Mourinho
Mourinho's departure follows Champions League playoff elimination by Benfica.
The move came two days after the Istanbul side was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League playoffs. / Reuters
August 29, 2025

Turkish Super League club Fenerbahce have parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced on Friday.

“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been the manager of our professional football team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahce said in a statement.

The move came two days after the Istanbul side was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League playoffs by Benfica.

Mourinho, the Portuguese manager known for his trophy-laden career in Europe, recorded 37 wins, 14 draws and 11 losses in 62 matches across all competitions with Fenerbahce.

Controversies

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma coach who arrived at the Istanbul club in June 2024, led Istanbul's Yellow Canaries to second place in the league last season behind Galatasaray, failing to end their title drought.

The 62-year-old has had several setbacks during his time in Istanbul. In April, he grabbed the face of Okan Buruk coach at fierce local rivals Galatasaray after a 2-1 defeat in the Turkish Cup quarter finals, tweaking his nose.

He was fined for comments made after another explosive derby match against Galatasaray in which he also repeated criticism of Turkish referees, accusing the fourth referee of bias. His remarks were judged as "contrary to sporting ethics".

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
