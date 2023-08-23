By Makhosonke Buthelezi

After the 5th BRICS Youth Energy Summit in Johannesburg early this month, the youth representatives of the BRICS countries and countries of the Global South, undertook to be the voice of reason in advancing energy security and access.

The two-day gathering brought together more than 250 delegates from at least 17 countries and formed part of an array of build-up activities for the 15th BRICS Summit from 22 to 24 August in South Africa.

Delivering the opening remarks, the Director General of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Mr Jacob Mbele described the summit as “an opportunity to build momentum and strengthen dialogue, accelerating universal energy access and enhancing the use of efficient and clean energy technologies.”

This comes as approximately 600 million Africans have no access to reliable clean energy.

Prosperous future

Through a well-thought-out declaration, the BRICS youth called on the Heads of States of BRICS members and leaders of other countries and organisations to, amongst others, tackle multiple energy challenges faced by the African continent.

They should also support the development and equitable implementation of BRICS solutions for Africa in research, skills development, entrepreneurship, energy technology transfer, student exchanges, and project partnerships where the youth shall be at the forefront.

“We stand firmly committed to driving tangible sustainable energy solutions that propel us towards achieving the SDGs agenda and fostering a greener, and more prosperous future for our nations, the Global South, and the whole world,” declared the youth.

While deliberations centred on energy security and access for BRICS member states, the delegates strongly emphasised the need to help shape the future of energy in Africa, seeking to achieve reliable, sustainable, clean and affordable energy access to all.

Climate finance

For this to happen, there’s a great need to develop a modern, resilient energy sector with sustainable energy systems.

An important element of deliberations on energy is its link to climate change and financial resources required to build sustainable energy sources.

From this perspective, the youth emphasised the critical role of climate finance and funding in accelerating the transition to sustainable energy systems and youth having access to financing mechanisms.

“We urge BRICS nations to mobilise and allocate adequate financial resources, both domestically and internationally, to support clean energy projects, infrastructure, start-ups, and climate mitigation efforts,'' declared the youth.

''We urge the international community to honour the commitments made under the Paris Agreement and provide additional financial support, technology transfer, and capacity-building assistance to Global South countries in their pursuit of sustainable energy solutions,” they added.

Swinging pendulum

As expected, Just Energy Transition was also a topical issue. This is as debates in Africa and worldwide continue on the meaning and application of this concept. From a BRICS standpoint, the BRICS youth believe that the process must be managed in a systematic manner that leaves no one behind.

“We encourage the adoption of systemic approaches in the energy transition that not only fulfil climate goals but also ensures energy security and resilience.”

As a host country, South Africa, through the DMRE emphasised that just energy transition must be understood as a journey that must take into account every country’s economic growth and development needs, and not a pendulum that swings from one direction to another.

It must put at its core the lives and livelihoods of communities while ensuring that justice is seen to be done.

The author, Makhosonke Buthelezi, is the Chief Director of BRICS Youth Energy Summit.

